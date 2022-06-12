REAR ADM. STUDEMAN VISITS EUROPE TO EXPAND INTELLIGENCE COLLABORATION

Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Davide Berna, Commander of the Italian Joint Intelligence Center (JIC),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Davide Berna, Commander of the Italian Joint Intelligence Center (JIC), (left) greets Rear Adm. Mike Studeman, Commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence and Director of the National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office, (right) upon Studeman’s arrival to the JIC’s facility in Rome, Italy for a day of discussions and coordination on bilateral maritime intelligence matters. see less | View Image Page

Last month, Rear Adm. Mike Studeman, Commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) and Director of the National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office (NMIO), traveled to Europe to expand partnerships with his intelligence counterparts in France and Italy.



“The challenges we face in this era of strategic competition require nothing less than lock-step collaboration between partners across the globe,” said Studeman. “Enhancing communication and cooperation with our critical allies in Europe bolsters our ability to respond to the growing range of multi-domain threats we each face, now and into the future.”



Studeman met with leaders at the French Directorate of Military Intelligence in Paris, where they discussed furthering maritime domain awareness (MDA) cooperation. He then traveled to Italy to meet with leaders of the Italian Armed Forces to discuss organizational strategies, MDA cooperation, and working together in a post-COVID environment. He also visited U.S. military personnel stationed in Europe to discuss their efforts across the spectrum of information warfare.



This was Studeman’s first official visit to Europe since taking command of ONI and directorship of NMIO.