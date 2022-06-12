Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REAR ADM. STUDEMAN VISITS EUROPE TO EXPAND INTELLIGENCE COLLABORATION

    RADM STUDEMAN VISITS EUROPE TO EXPAND INTELLIGENCE COLLABORATION

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Office of Naval Intelligence - Photography Unit

    Last month, Rear Adm. Mike Studeman, Commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) and Director of the National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office (NMIO), traveled to Europe to expand partnerships with his intelligence counterparts in France and Italy.

    “The challenges we face in this era of strategic competition require nothing less than lock-step collaboration between partners across the globe,” said Studeman. “Enhancing communication and cooperation with our critical allies in Europe bolsters our ability to respond to the growing range of multi-domain threats we each face, now and into the future.”

    Studeman met with leaders at the French Directorate of Military Intelligence in Paris, where they discussed furthering maritime domain awareness (MDA) cooperation. He then traveled to Italy to meet with leaders of the Italian Armed Forces to discuss organizational strategies, MDA cooperation, and working together in a post-COVID environment. He also visited U.S. military personnel stationed in Europe to discuss their efforts across the spectrum of information warfare.

    This was Studeman’s first official visit to Europe since taking command of ONI and directorship of NMIO.

    RADM STUDEMAN VISITS EUROPE TO EXPAND INTELLIGENCE COLLABORATION

