CYBER SNAPSHOT: Spc. Ethan Lee

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Ethan Lee of Squad 8, representing the U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), trains...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Ethan Lee of Squad 8, representing the U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), trains on the use of the M240L machine gun during the Army’s first Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, N.C., Oct 2, 2022. (Photo by Spc. James B. Paxson) see less | View Image Page

Hometown: Monticello, Utah

Military Occupational Specialty: Signals Intelligence Analyst (MOS 35N)

Unit: 2nd Battalion, 1st Information Operations (IO) Command

Duty title: Communications Security Monitor

(NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Member of the 1st IO squad that won the 2022 Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) Best Squad Competition and competed in the U.S. Army level 2022 Best Squad Competition

-- Earned the title of Best Soldier in 1st IO Command



ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER AND 1st IO TEAMS:

“I like the opportunity to represent my unit and myself.”



ON HOW HE FEELS HIS EXPERIENCE WITH ARMY CYBER AND 1st IO HAVE HELPED BUILD HIS CAREER AND SKILLS:

“1st IO has given me an opportunity to compete, something I have never done in my life. It’s given me the confidence to be successful in everything I do.”



ON WHAT HE HAS FOUND TO BE FULFILLING AND CHALLENGING ABOUT ARMY CYBER:

“The most challenging part of being in Army Cyber is the lack of field training we get. We were competing against infantry units (in the Army Best Squad Competition) that spend their days working in the field and practicing those battle drills. Cyber Soldiers just don’t get that training, and it made it challenging.”



ON HOW HE CHALLENGES HIMSELF IN HIS CYBER PURSUITS AND AS A SOLDIER:

“I like to think the only thing holding me back from achieving my goals is myself. It’s a constant battle of trying to be better than I was before. It’s me versus me.”



ON WHAT HE WOULD SAY TO SOMEONE WHO IS CONSIDERING AN ARMY CYBER CAREER:

“I would highly recommend becoming a cyber warrior. You receive opportunities that you won’t find anywhere else in the world.”



-----



ABOUT US: U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts cyberspace operations, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations, ensuring decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information dimension, while denying the same to our adversaries.



ARCYBER ON THE WEB: https://www.arcyber.army.mil

ARCYBER TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ARCYBER

ARCYBER LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/us-army-cyber-command

ARMY CYBER ON THE U.S. ARMY WEBSITE: https://www.army.mil/armycyber



Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at ww.arcyber.army.mil



Members of the Army Reserve and Army National Guard in the Signal, Cyber, Military Intelligence, Information Operations, Electronic Warfare, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations fields interested in tours with Army Cyber Command can get more information at https://www.arcyber.army.mil/Careers/Reserve-Component-Tours-with-Army-Cyber/