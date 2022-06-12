Nebraska National Guard family visits White House

Courtesy Photo | Nebraska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Kent Kuta and his family – wife Jocelyn and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Nebraska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Kent Kuta and his family – wife Jocelyn and children Caiden and Thomas – visit the White House in Washington D.C., Nov. 28, 2022, as part of the Joining Forces event featuring National Guardsmen, spouses and children. The Kuta family was one from more than 30 states and territories invited by First Lady Jill Biden to network and share stories about their service, while also finding connection through the unique challenges of being in the National Guard. (Photo courtesy of Jocelyn Kuta) see less | View Image Page

LINCOLN, Neb. – A Nebraska National Guard family received a special invitation, recently, when they became special guests of First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Nebraska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Kent Kuta and his family – wife Jocelyn and children Caiden and Thomas – visited the White House, Nov. 28, 2022, as part of the Joining Forces event featuring National Guardsmen, spouses and children.

“We were welcomed by the Secret Service and White House staff, and arrived at the well-decorated entrance for a great family photo opportunity,” Kent said. “Then we came into a long hallway that looked like something out of a winter wonderland story book.”

The event was hosted by first lady Biden for National Guard leaders and Guard families and included a discussion on how the nation can better support the families of all service members.

“We talked about military families support for health services, whether it be medical, mental, dental… financial, helping to support the kids in education as well as spouses for anything they might need,” said Kuta. “It was really just bringing both Air Force and Army Guard members together because we’re facing the same challenges.”

Kent, currently serves as the cyber operations sergeant-in-charge at the Nebraska Guard’s Joint Operations Center, and Jocelyn, a retired Nebraska Army National Guard major, is the current Nebraska Army National Guard Suicide Prevention coordinator.

Kent recently returned from a six-month deployment to Al Dhafa Air Force Base, which gave him and his family fresh perspective on challenges Guard members and their family face when deployed. According to the Kutas, the White House event was a great chance for Guard members from more than 30 states and territories to network and share stories about their service, while also finding connection through the unique challenges of being in the National Guard.

That was exactly the goal, said Biden, in an article published by National Guard Bureau.

“We wanted them to be a part of this special day because they represent the heart of our communities – men and women who choose to serve even as they pursue other careers, who answer the call of duty in our hometowns as quickly as disasters strike and needs arise,” Biden said. “Though our nation relies on their courage, the service of our Guardsmen and women and of their families often goes unseen – especially children of National Guard members.”

While the family didn’t get to speak directly to first lady Biden, Jocelyn said they were able to share their personal experiences with her policy advisors and hearing first lady Biden speak directly to all the children present as a military mother was impactful.

U.S. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of National Guard Bureau, and his wife, Kelly, were also present for the Joining Forces program, speaking with families – including the Kutas – and state adjutant generals, including Nebraska’s, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac.

“We deeply appreciate the Joining Forces program and its recognition of the families of those who serve,” Hokanson said.

Attendees, including the Guard families, also joined the first lady’s unveiling of the 2022 White House “We the People” holiday theme and decorations.

“The White House is very beautiful this time of year and the decorations were on point with the theme,” Jocelyn said. “All in all, a very positive experience and wonderful way to network with other states and families.”

“Everything had a patriotic twist and that made it even more special,” added Kent.