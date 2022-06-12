Joint Munitions Command’s Bradley recognized by Army Materiel Command

Patrick Bradley will do whatever it takes to ensure the Joint Munitions Command fulfills its mission to provide munitions at the speed of war. Bradley answers the call to do so 24/7 — including right before and during his honeymoon, a trip to Barcelona, Spain, in August.



"Getting munitions to the Warfighter at the right time and the right place is what's most important to me," Bradley said. "I'm willing to do that any day of the week. It doesn't matter if it's the weekend or when it is. If I get a call, I will answer it."



The Army Materiel Command recently recognized Bradley, a JMC traffic management specialist, for his contributions to materiel readiness, as he was named an Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter, Fiscal Year 2022. Bradley is one of 10 Civilian employees who will have a placard on display in the north hallway at AMC’s headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama.



"I was definitely not expecting to be recognized as an employee of the second quarter. It’s a great honor,” Bradley said. “I can't take full credit. It's with the support of our depots and the airfields that support us to get the mission done.”



Bradley was the point of contact for execution of shipments in support of overseas requests. The 35-year-old coordinated movements of munitions and equipment for not only JMC but also the Defense Logistics Agency, the Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM), the Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM), the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Navy.



Bradley executed the delivery of numerous airlifts, met every timeline, and worked extensively with Department of Defense partners to overcome several obstacles.



"Patrick exemplified excellent planning skills, great communication skills, and swift and composed problem solving. He demonstrated direct and personable working relationships across all entities of the supply chain during his coordination efforts. He provided detailed and trusted tracking data that was shared across the enterprise and utilized by DoD,” said Gina Ward, the chief of the JMC’s transportation division.



“Patrick’s dedication was evident by his focus on successful mission execution. He worked after hours, weekends, and on his days off to ensure continuous mission support.



“Partners across the enterprise have noted his exceptional customer service, calm demeanor and adaptability to ever changing requirements,” Ward added of Bradley, who began his Civilian career in 2019. However, Bradley’s been working at the JMC's headquarters in Rock Island, Illinois, since 2016. He was stationed at the Rock Island Arsenal and served as an ammunition liaison officer for the Marines. Bradley was in the service for 12 years.



Bradley, who is originally from Atmore, Alabama, isn't the only member of his family who have served our Nation.



After 30 plus years, Bradley’s older brother and his wife are retired from the Air Force. Another brother was a member of the Army National Guard for five years. Bradley chose to apply for a Civilian job at the JMC because of the atmosphere.



"One of the main reasons that made me want to stay at JMC is the feeling of family that I got brought into when I came here," Bradley said. "I'm proud of everything we do for the Joint Forces to get the Warfighter the munitions they need at the right place and time."

