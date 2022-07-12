Family members need protection too

By Dr. Konrad Hayashi Installation Department of Public Health



An Army Public Health Center’s Daily Medical Events Report for Nov. 23-24 indicated a great majority, individuals, age 2-65 years old; who were hospitalized due to influenza, were unvaccinated.



Not getting vaccinated for the Flu exacerbates health-related issues.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, www.cdc.gov, reports between 4.4 and 9.8 million illnesses have been linked to the flu, resulting in 38,000 to 77,000 hospitalizations, and 2,100 to 6,200 deaths – just this year.



The CDC notes higher risk individuals include women who are pregnant or who delivered their child in the last couple of weeks; individuals who are 65 and older, and those with chronic health conditions – like asthma/pulmonary diseases, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.



Influenza is hitting the United States, earlier, and harder, compared to the last year’s flu season -- Oct. 1 to Nov 12. The entire southeastern U.S. continues to have high to very high flu activity.



The quip, “It’s just the flu” undermines due regard for the illness and potential serious effects.



I’ve witnessed a case where a person who initially had mild reactions; sought medical assistance after conditions grew more severe - and despite heroic efforts, they died in the intensive care unit.



Individuals need to give serious consideration toward Influenza Vaccinations. The flu vaccine has been proven both safe and effective over decades of use. It also significantly decreases the risk of developing a severe illness and death.



The more people who get vaccinated, the greater the protection to the wider population, especially for those at higher risk.



The U.S. military’s strong vaccination policy helps service members maintain a strong Health Protection posture; but considering the Total Army Family, that success can be multiplied by family members and other beneficiaries getting vaccinated too.



Winn Army Community Hospital's immunization and pediatric clinics, and TRICARE Network Pharmacies offer free influenza vaccinations for family members. The various Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) plans also cover flu shots at no-cost to their members. Vaccinations are available by appointment at (912) 435-6633.



Other health protection measures that help include hand washing, and avoiding others while sick. This can help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses, and lessen the burden on the healthcare system.

