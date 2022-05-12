Annual Tree Lighting Shines for Those Deployed at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Festive Gathering to Deck the Halls...Naval Hospital Bremerton converge around a...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Festive Gathering to Deck the Halls...Naval Hospital Bremerton converge around a surprise visit by Santa for an impromptu photo-op as part of the command's Tree Lighting ceremony, Dec. 5, 2022, a time-honored and hallowed tradition bringing staff members and families together to share the season and recognize those who won’t be home due to operational readiness commitments (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

For many years, the annual tree lighting ceremony at Naval Hospital Bremerton has symbolically sent a beacon of light to those staff members deployed over the holidays.



This year’s tree lighting ceremony coordinated by NHB’s Pastoral Care department, continued the time-honored and hallowed tradition, Dec. 5, 2022, to bring staff members and families together to share the season and recognize those who won’t be home due to operational readiness commitments.



“In years past, the lighting of the holiday tree gave us an opportunity to recognize and remember members of our command who were deployed; people who were away from home and loved ones and in harm’s way,” said Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, NHB director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer.



The past decade has had hundreds of doctors, nurses, hospital corpsmen and support staff from NHB deployed, with the vast majority supporting Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq, others assigned to such locales as Bahrain, Horn of Africa, Kuwait, several European locations, the Republic of Georgia and with ships, submarines, and squadrons.



“If you’ve been there and done that, you probably know that warm feeling when you heard that your shipmates were thinking of you, were reaching out to your families. Now, even though we’re not actively engaged in a conflict, we still go. We deployed in massive numbers to assist community hospitals in the fight against the COVID pandemic. We still send nurses and doctors to support their mission. Most recently we sent eight corpsmen and two registered nurses to Madigan Army Medical Center to assist with surge operations,” stated Fitzpatrick.



According to Lt. Cmdr. John Tarr, Navy Chaplain Corps, the tree-lighting is a long-established custom representing light, faith and hope which embodies the entire ceremony. The lights which adorn the tree are reminders of how the light of faith can dispel the darkness of a person’s fears, uncertainty and isolation. The tree itself, with the branches arching towards the heavens, has been a sign of faith for many throughout the ages. As a ‘tree of life,’ it endures the seasonal cycle from life to death to life again, inviting those attending to experience the spiritual renewal and hope that the holidays offer.



The tree will remain lit throughout the holiday season, leaving a continuous light on for those still deployed and helping others in need.



That’s why we wear the uniform. I want to thank everyone here who has worn the cloth of our nation for your willingness to serve, and to do that hard thing. I also want to thank our civil servants and contractors who support those missions. What we do is important to our nation. Let’s continue to hold those who are away from home this season in our hearts until they return safely,” Fitzpatrick said.



The command’s ceremony also included a surprise visit by Santa, courtesy of Cris Larsen, standup comedian and noted local civic leader active with the Bremerton Chamber of Commerce Armed Forces Festival.



“What you do is what makes this town so proud and the world go around with your service. God bless you all,” Larsen shared to the gathered audience.



“Happy holidays to all,” Tarr exclaimed.