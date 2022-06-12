US Navy Participates in Australian Cyber Skills Challenge

Three U.S. Navy teams participated in the Australian Defence Force (ADF) Cyber Skills Challenge (CSC), which was held in Canberra, Australia, Nov. 28 – Dec. 2 and attracted more than 1,100 participants.



The ADF’s top cyber event, CSC, is a five day event bringing cyber professionals together from all services of the ADF, the Australian Public Service, selected academia and industry partners, and teams from across the global intelligence alliance known as “The Five Eyes.” It is an opportunity for participants to network, develop knowledge and skills, and test themselves against the cyber community at large during a Capture the Flag challenge.



CSC participants spent two days learning about contemporary cyber issues, as well as new techniques from industry and academia to better prepare them for the challenges they would encounter during the 5 day competition. The CSC was conducted in a hybrid format, where challengers competed both in person at the QT Hotel in Canberra, Australia and virtual participants joining online. Spectators were able to view the events online through Discord and Twitch channels.



Challenges in the cyber domain are not unique to one nation nor one fighting force and demand evolving skills to meet enduring challenges. Participation in events such as the CSC enables teams to hone their skills while working with international partners to increase cyber resiliency.



“I am proud that our teams were sent to work with our Australian partners to test their skills while also collaborating with industry and academia representatives during the ADF CSC,” said Vice Adm. Craig Clapperton, Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command. “Cyber threats and challenges are not limited by borders, and by working together, learning together, and challenging ourselves we sharpen our cyber warfighters and partnerships.”



The Navy’s team which competed in-person placed 7th out of more than 130 teams. Its members were Lt. Cmdr. Tyson Meadors, Lt. Luke Baden, Lt. j.g. Brandon Sipes, assigned to Cryptologic Warfare Activity 67, Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 1st Class Michael Kane, assigned to Navy Information Operational Command Georgia, Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 1st Class Abdiel Olmos, assigned to Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command, and Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 2nd Class Eric Tam, assigned to Navy Cryptologic Warfare Development Group.



Two virtual teams also competed, made up of individuals from commands across the Navy’s Cyber-domain. Remote Team 1 members were Lt. Cmdr. Tristan Merrill, Lt. j.g. Jonathan King, Lt. j.g. Eric Gaston, Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 1st Class Kimberly Dufur and Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 1st Class Edward Langendorf. Remote Team 2 members were Cmdr. Will Fleming, Lt. Cmdr. Carl Grover, Ensign Tripp Gallagher, Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 2nd Class Logan Johnson and Mr. Kiel Peterson



U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) is responsible for Navy information operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. Comprised of more than 19,000 Sailors, Reservists, and civilians stationed across the world, Commander, U.S. 10th Fleet (C10F) is the operational component of FCC and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides support of Navy and joint missions in cyber/networks, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.

