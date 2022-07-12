Seery recognized by U.S. Army Surgeon General for Military Leadership and Academic Excellence

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle, U.S. Army Surgeon General, presents Winn ACH Commander, Col....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle, U.S. Army Surgeon General, presents Winn ACH Commander, Col. Jason Seery the 2022 Army Surgeon General’s Physician Recognition Award, Nov. 15 in San Antonio, Texas, as General Surgery Consultant to the Army Surgeon General, Col. Tyson Becker looks on. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Surgeon General, Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle, presented the 2022 Army Surgeon General Physician Recognition Award (The Maj. Gen. Lewis Aspey Mologne Award), Nov. 15 to the Defense Health Agency’s Low Country Market Director and Winn Army Community Hospital Commander, Col. Jason Seery during a ceremony in San Antonio, Texas.



This annual award recognizes military leadership and academic excellence and is presented to a physician annually for outstanding leadership in military/academic medicine. It is named in honor of Maj. Gen. Lewis Aspey Mologne, who together with his wife Rose (Galiardi) Mologne, provided care and support to the nation’s sons and daughters from 1961 to 1988.



Mologne’s strong values and character traits were displayed throughout his life. In high school; Mologne was a model student -- earning recognition as a valedictorian, National Honor Society member; class president; captain of the football, lettering three years in three sports. Later, while attending the United States Military Academy, he earned Deans list for four years. But one of the most significant attributes was his willingness to help others succeed too – tutoring his fellow classmates. The West Point Memorials, at http://www.usma1954.org note, after graduating the Academy in 1954, and displaying an aptitude for medical studies, he became the first West Point graduate to attend medical school. After graduating the academy, Mologne attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he met his future wife, Rose Galiardi; a dietician with the University Medical Center. Together, they began a life-long effort to support the Army and military community. Before his death in 1988, Major Gen. Lewis Aspey Mologne, garnered acclaim for both medical accomplishments and his military career; which culminated as Commander of the Walter Reed Army Medical Center.



Seery’s dedication and professionalism emulated Mologne’s dedication and selfless service.



During the ceremony, Col. Seery was recognized for his continued successful leadership in military and clinical settings as well as his work as his local, regional, and national level as well as success as an educator, developer, researcher, presenter, and writer. He has participated on several national committees, as an instructor for several national courses, and mentored many Soldiers and Clinicians.



Seery enlisted in Army in 1998, achieving the rank of staff sergeant within five years. Through the Green to Gold Program, he furthered his education at the University of Tampa and graduated Sigma Cum Laude as the Distinguished Honor Graduate from the ROTC Program.



In 2001, he received his Medical Degree from the University of South Florida then completed his Surgery Internship at Brooke Army Medical Center. In 2009, he graduated top of his General Surgery Residency program at Eisenhower Army Medical Center and then commanded the 541st Forward Surgical Team (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, NC.



In 2013, he was selected to be the sixth director of the U.S. Army Trauma Training Center, Ryder Trauma Center, in Miami, FL; and was later assigned as a Deputy Commander for Martin Army Community Hospital in 2016. He helped further medical education efforts as the Medical Director of the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) and was a team leader and surgeon for an Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Team that deployed to support Special Operations Forces in Africa.



Additionally, he established the newly formed Joint Trauma Education and Training Directorate within the DHA, and was a member of the Committee(s) on Tactical Combat Casualty Care, EnRoute Combat Casualty Care, and Surgical Combat Casualty Care and former Education and Training sub-committee Chair.



In 2019, he was selected as the U.S. Army Central Command Surgeon and was on temporary duty when the pandemic began. Quickly noting that this was a much different situation than the kinetic energy trauma and routine disease non-battle injury that most of CENTCOM was accustom too, he requested to remain oversees to have a frontline view to better advise is leadership back at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.



In 2020, Seery became the US Army Trauma/Surgical Critical Care Consultant to The Army Surgeon General and attended the U.S. Army War College. He continued his leadership within the U.S. Army Medical Command and across the Army Medical Department as the Corp Specific Branch Proponency Officer working on numerous aspects of Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership, Personnel, Facilities, and Policy analysis before becoming the Low Country Market Director and Commander for Winn Army Community Hospital at Fort Stewart, Georgia.



Seery said he was familiar with the achievements of Mologne and his wife Galiardi, who in her own right, was a role model for the military community. Mrs. Rose reflected her husband’s selfless service and volunteered with the American Red Cross for more than 44 years. After Maj. Gen. Mologne passed, his wife made it a point to be at each of the award presentations – but regretfully she passed April 1, 2022.



Seery said it was one of the greatest honors of his life to receive the Mologne award, and wish he had the opportunity to meet Mrs. Rose Mologne. He said like Mologne, his own wife, Andrea and his children Lukas and Gavin have helped him remain focused on supporting Soldiers, Civilians, Families, the community, and the overall healthcare mission.