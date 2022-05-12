USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) Returns to Yokosuka, Japan

YOKOSUKA, Japan – The forward-deployed Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) returned to Yokosuka, Japan Dec. 5, concluding their successful deployment in the 7th Fleet area of operations.



The return of Chancellorsville, along with the embarked “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, marks the end of a six-month deployment that included operations in the Philippine Sea and the South China Sea.



"Chancellorsville's crew performed exceptionally well and set the bar throughout the entire deployment,” said Capt. Edward Angelinas, Chancellorsville commanding officer. “Their dedication, teamwork, and ability to overcome challenges enabled the ship to complete countless operations in the 7th Fleet area of operations. I am extremely proud of the crew and success they achieved throughout this year."



Chancellorsville, alongside the Ronald Reagan Strike Group, conducted numerous exercises with Allies and partners, including Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) in September, where the cruiser operated as the Air and Missile Defense Commander (AMDC) in support of air defense exercises with the Republic of Korea Navy and combined forces.



In October, Chancellorsville along with, USS Benfold, joined Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) guided-missile destroyers JS Chokai (DDG 176) and JS Ashigara (DDG 178) and Republic of Korea Navy guided-missile destroyer ROKS Sejong The Great (DDG 991) for a tri-lateral Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) exercise.



In November, Chancellorsville participated in Japan’s International Fleet Review, followed by Malabar 2022. This year’s at-sea exercise included a variety of high-end tactical training events, submarine integration, anti-submarine warfare training, air defense exercises, multinational replenishment-at-sea operations, communications drills, joint warfighting planning scenarios, gunnery exercise, and maritime interdiction operations.



Chancellorsville concluded November with Keen Sword 2023, enhancing Japan-U.S. readiness and interoperability while strengthening the bi-lateral relationship and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of Allies and partners in the region. Chancellorsville was integrated in strike group air warfare planning and trained across a variety of mission areas in realistic scenarios, enhancing readiness, interoperability, and building credible deterrence.



These realistic, high-end operations allowed the U.S. Navy alongside Allies and partners to demonstrate our interoperability and collective resolve in facing shared maritime challenges.



“It’s awesome to work alongside our allies and partners to achieve a common goal,” said Fire Controlman 1st Class Jeremy Scott, from Vero Beach, Florida. “Coordinating with members of allied navies showed us the technological and combat advancements the U.S. is always striving to achieve; especially with our allies.”



During the deployment, Chancellorsville visited several ports including Guam, South Korea, and the Philippines. During these visits, Sailors were able to participate in community relations opportunities, including volunteering at an orphanage where Sailors took part in games and activities with orphans in Manila, Philippines.



Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest numbered fleet in the world, and with the help of 35 other maritime-nation Allies and partners, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years, providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.

