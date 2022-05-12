Capt. Anthony Holmes Brings Extensive Fleet Support Experience as New Commanding Officer of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

Photo By Jhon Parsons | From left: Capt. Tony Holmes, incoming commanding officer of Naval Surface Warfare...... read more read more Photo By Jhon Parsons | From left: Capt. Tony Holmes, incoming commanding officer of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD); Rear Adm. Kevin Byrne, commander of Naval Sea Systems Command’s Naval Surface Warfare Center and Naval Undersea Warfare Center; and Capt. Andrew Hoffman, outgoing commanding officer of NSWC PHD, salute as the national anthem plays during a change of command ceremony at NSWC PHD in Port Hueneme, California, on Dec. 2. Byrne oversaw the change of command as Holmes succeeded Hoffman, who led NSWC PHD since 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released) see less | View Image Page

PORT HUENEME, Calif. — After serving two tours with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) earlier in his career, Capt. Anthony “Tony” Holmes has returned to take on a new role: commanding officer.



Holmes relieved Capt. Andrew Hoffman in a change of command ceremony on Dec. 2 at NSWC PHD, a Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) warfare center that provides engineering, test and evaluation, installation, maintenance and other technical life cycle support for the Navy’s surface fleet and its combat systems.



During Hoffman’s two-and-a-half years as commanding officer of NSWC PHD, he spearheaded efforts to align the command to future fleet requirements by adding directed energy, hypersonic weapon and unmanned vessel support capabilities, and by advancing the station’s ability to remotely provide critical technical assistance to naval ships at sea.



Hoffman also guided NSWC PHD smoothly through the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the command continued its essential technical support to the fleet, while developing resources and remote work processes to ensure a safe and productive workforce.



“I have served in over 10 commands in my career, and there is something very special about the team at NSWC PHD,” Hoffman said. “We’ve accomplished so much during my time here, but mostly I will take with me memories of the amazing people who make up the Port Hueneme Division team.”



For his next assignment, Hoffman will serve as major program manager, Atalanta Combat Systems with NAVSEA’s Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems, which develops, delivers and sustains combat systems for Navy ships.



As Holmes takes the helm, he brings deep experience with a variety of naval outfits, including NSWC PHD. From 2011 to 2014, he oversaw one of the command’s primary departments focused on test and evaluation. From 2016 to 2019, he served as officer in charge at NSWC PHD’s White Sands Detachment in New Mexico, which specializes in missile testing and suborbital rocket launches.



In the fleet, Holmes has served aboard nuclear-powered aircraft carriers USS Enterprise (CVN 65) and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), and the guided-missile frigate USS Robert G. Bradley (FFG 49). Ashore, his assignments have spanned the nation, from positions with the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Program Office in Dahlgren, Virginia, to Supervisor of Shipbuilding Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, to NSWC PHD. He also served an overseas tour in Umm Qasr, Iraq, as a project manager for patrol boats.



As commanding officer of NSWC PHD, Holmes will lead a workforce of more than 3,600 Navy civilians, contractors and sailors tasked with ensuring the surface fleet’s weapons are always ready and operating.



“This is a fantastic workforce that gives the fleet and its sailors 110%, every day, and I can’t be happier, or feel more honored and privileged to take the helm,” Holmes said. “Our brightest days are ahead of us as we are positioned for the future, and that includes our ongoing goal to be the workplace of choice. It’s great to be back at NSWC PHD!”



Holmes enlisted in the Navy in 1988 and commissioned as a naval officer in 2002. He holds a Bachelor of Science in nuclear engineering technology, a Master of Arts in computer resources/information management and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering.



NSWC PHD supports an array of naval weapons and systems, from missile launchers, deck guns and directed energy weapons to radars, combat systems software and underway replenishment systems. The command also operates the Self Defense Test Ship, a decommissioned Spruance-class destroyer that facilitates at-sea weapons testing and evaluation, tracking exercises and technology experimentation.



Along with its main campus onboard Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, NSWC PHD manages detachments and remote sites at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico; Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Naval Base San Diego in California; and Naval Station Mayport in Florida.



