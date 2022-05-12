Navy Psychologist Honored at SDMAC Annual Awards Dinner 

Photo By Marcelo Calero | The San Diego Military Advisory Council (SDMAC) presented Cmdr. Adeline Ong, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Marcelo Calero | The San Diego Military Advisory Council (SDMAC) presented Cmdr. Adeline Ong, Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) associate director for Mental Health, with the prestigious 2022 SDMAC Nancy Dix Community Achievement Award during a ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma on Dec 1, 2022. Ong was recognized for providing outstanding support to the San Diego military community. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

The San Diego Military Advisory Council (SDMAC) presented Cmdr. Adeline Ong, Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) associate director for Mental Health, with the prestigious 2022 SDMAC Nancy Dix Community Achievement Award during a ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma on Dec 1, 2022. Ong was recognized for providing outstanding support to the San Diego military community.



With warfighter mental health being a top priority for the Department of Defense, mental health professionals, such as Ong, are a key part of a comprehensive system of care vital to resiliency and care for optimal warfighter readiness.



“One of the fundamental duties of our mental health team is ensuring we are contributing to the warfighter readiness component through collaborative partnerships, process improvement initiatives, and the implementation of evidence-based high quality health care,” said Capt. Kim Davis, NMCSD director.



During the presentation of the award, Davis welcomed Ong’s son to the stage highlighting both her personal and professional successes.



“Commander Ong’s superhero power is the ability to connect people across organizations to optimize resource utilization and effectiveness of services. I am proud to have her represent NMCSD this evening in front of our local community partners,” added Davis.



Ong has a quiet and humble demeanor, but her accomplishments as a mental health practitioner and as a Naval Officer highlight her ability to lead teams to strategically and expeditiously resolve challenges that enable the Directorate for Mental Health to achieve its mission of ensuring access to mental health care for our service members and other beneficiaries.



“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by SDMAC with this prestigious award.” said Ong. “However, I would not be standing here without the support of my colleagues and team who are all heavily vested in providing the best possible mental health care for our military service members. Furthermore, I would like to thank my leadership for their strong support and advocacy on behalf of warfighter mental health readiness.”



Ong’s efforts are far-reaching beyond the San Diego fleet and USMC concentration area. She is instrumental in building and sustaining key partnerships with embedded mental health teams within Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Fleet and Family Services Center (FFSC), Marine Corps Counseling Center (MCCC), and community mental health partners such as University of California, San Diego, Aurora Behavioral Health, and Sharp Mesa Vista to ensure ongoing collaboration and coordination of access to critical mental health care for service members across the Pacific region.



“Service members are living through unprecedented times as they try to manage pandemic and economic challenges while continuing to support the military mission. For service members, their mental wellbeing and family readiness are critical components of their overall readiness as warfighters. Close collaboration and coordination with our partners are vital to the mental health mission in the San Diego region.” added Ong.



NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.