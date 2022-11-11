Andersen, Ellsworth maximize B-1B Lancer capabilities during BTF missions

U.S. Airmen from the 28th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, assigned to Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, recently collaborated with the 36th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to support a Crew Chief Initiative to maximize proficiency on the B-1B Lancer airframe during a recent Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



The training supports strategic Agile Combat Employment concepts that shift away from traditional, large force packages of highly specialized teams toward smaller, multidisciplinary teams able to provide combat support and solve problems with the resources at hand.



“The Crew Chief Initiative is an evolving program aimed at maximizing the talent across the 36th Wing to increase the base's lethality while further developing the design and implementation of Multi-Capable Airmen in the Indo-Pacific Command,” said Maj. Brian Anderson, 36th EAMXS commander.



Airmen from the 36th EAMXS worked closely with 28th AMXS crew chiefs to gain knowledge and experience with B-1 procedures. Participants in the program include Airmen who have experience generating airpower and who are eager to improve support of dynamic missions across the area of responsibility.



“Airmen will team up with deployed units to capitalize on aircraft job training opportunities during sortie generation and recovery operations,” said Anderson. “Currently we are linked up with some great Airmen from Ellsworth who are true experts and eager to provide instrumental training and support for this initiative.”



The program will provide key decision makers more options during contingency operations. This allows Andersen crew chiefs the ability to provide support to aircraft landing in Guam prior to their home-station maintenance team arrival, or execute timely support if a B-1 lands unexpectedly.



“By taking a more active role in our Squadron's and Wing's expeditionary culture we provide clarity for our home-station Airmen as to why we are here and how we affect daily operations in the Department of Defense’s most important area of responsibility,” said Anderson.



Initiatives like agile combat employment will shape how Airmen are trained, the resources we invest in and how we work together with our international partners to strengthen force posture.

