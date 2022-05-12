Joint Task Force-Red Hill to share AFFF release video with Department of Health, Environmental Protection Agency

HONOLULU –Joint Task Force - Red Hill will share with the Hawaii Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency surveillance camera footage of the Nov. 29 AFFF release at Adit 6 of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).



The video will be shared to facilitate the DOH and EPA’s investigative and regulatory functions.



The video is considered evidence and will be part of the Department of Defense’s own investigation. On Dec. 2, the Joint Task Force announced that Maj. Gen. Richard J. Heitkamp, the Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, had been appointed as the investigating officer into the incident.



The video and other evidence will not be released publicly at this time as doing so may impact the integrity of the investigation. The video will be made available when it is determined that doing so will no longer affect the investigation.



Joint Task Force - Red Hill was established by the Secretary of Defense to ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. Importantly, Joint Task Force – Red Hill is also committed to consistent engagement with local stakeholders to rebuild trust with the people of Hawaii.



For more information about JTF-Red Hill, or to provide public comment via our contact form, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/.

