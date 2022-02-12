New Commander for Wilmington Based NC Guard Infantry Battalion

Photo By Sgt. Joe Roudabush | U.S. Army Maj. Andrew DeLaney, right, assumes command of the North Carolina Army...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joe Roudabush | U.S. Army Maj. Andrew DeLaney, right, assumes command of the North Carolina Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team during a change of command ceremony at the Carolina Beach Road Armory in Wilmington, North Carolina, Dec. 2, 2022. DeLaney takes command from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin R. Wynn who led the battalion through various training, missions, and deployments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joe Roudabush, North Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Released) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Maj. Andrew DeLaney assumed command of the North Carolina Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team during a change of command ceremony at the Carolina Beach Road Armory in Wilmington, North Carolina, Dec. 2, 2022.



DeLaney assumed command from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin R. Wynn who led the battalion through various training, missions, and deployments.



The battalion welcomed DeLaney as families, friends, and Soldiers witnessed the change of command.



Both leaders, DeLany and Wynn, with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Stewart, the regiment’s most senior enlisted Soldier, and U.S. Army Col. Charles Morrison, the commander of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team formalized the change of command with the ceremonial passing of the colors, a flag that is the symbol of the regiment.



With the passing of the colors from Wynn to DeLaney and a final salute to end the ceremony, DeLaney took command.



“My time with you is over but I know that each of you will write a new chapter in the history of our battalion and regiment. How that chapter will read, however, is up to each of you... How you care for your weapons and equipment will write volumes in our new history,” said Wynn.



“Major DeLaney, good luck, I know you will do well,” said Wynn. “Strength and Honor, Remember Mortain.”



During his speech, DeLaney honored Wynn for his two years of service commanding the more than 600 Soldiers of the battalion.



“Thank you [Wynn] for building a world-class culture in the Tuskhog Battalion. You have always been a great mentor and a better friend. I pray that I can take the torch and make you proud of where the infantry battalion can go,” said DeLaney.



DeLaney officially assumed command on Nov. 30, 2022.



The battalion has several subordinate units located throughout southeastern North Carolina with its headquarters in Wilmington.



They have a long history of service to state and nation including deployments for World War I, World War II, the Global War on Terror, and numerous state active duty deployments.



They are nicknamed the “Tusk Hogs” and their regimental motto is “Virtue Kindles Strength.”