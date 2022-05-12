Navy Reduces Administrative Burdens

Working to reduce the administrative burden on Sailors and Command Pay and Personnel Administrators (CPPA) when submitting pay and entitlements paperwork, the Navy established a Key Supporting Documents (KSD) Working Group.



The working group was comprised of representatives from U.S. Fleet Forces; U.S. Pacific Fleet; director of the Resource Management Division for the Bureau of Naval Personnel; and MyNavy Career Center, and they were able to reduce the total required KSDs for 13 different transactions across the fleet including: enlisted advancements, basic allowance for housing entitlements, career and flight pay, and enlistment bonuses.



“The total number of KSDs required depends on the type of transaction and the individual Sailor’s circumstances,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jaylyn Lindle, from MNCC’s Commander’s Action Group.



The working group also identified and implemented several process improvements including a recommendation for Sailors’ leave to be fully managed at the unit level. This action requires a system change request be sent to the Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System (NSIPS), and the capability allows CPPAs and command leave administrators to own the entire process of approving and correcting Sailors’ leave requests and balances at the unit level instead of having to send them to the Transaction Service Centers to process.



The changes the group recommended have already paid dividends.



“MNCC discovered that Personnel Support Detachment Charleston (now renamed Transaction Service Center Great Lakes – Detachment Charleston) had not been following standard procedures and key supporting documents were not being provided by Naval Nuclear Power Training Command,” said Lt. Cmdr. Pete McLaughlin, MNCC Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant. “Process improvements, like the reduction in KSDs and consolidation of all student transactions to one TSC Center of Excellence were immediately implemented. BAH delays affecting 175 students in Charleston began in September and, as of Nov. 25, all students are receiving their correct entitlements.”



The reduction in KSDs has allowed TSC Great Lakes, Illinois to expedite the processing of all student pay and entitlements, such as initiating a Sailor’s BAH and Basic Allowance for Sustenance upon moving out of the barracks.



Additionally, TSC Great Lakes has processed all nuclear field enlistment bonus transactions within one day of receipt, to be paid the next cycle, according to McLaughlin.



MNCC continues to look for ways to improve their service for Sailors and their families. For more information about MNCC, visit https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/MyNavy-Career-Center. For pay and personnel inquiries, contact MyNavy Career Center at (833) 330-MNCC (6622), or via email at askmncc.fct@navy.mil.

