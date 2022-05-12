NY Air Guard honors President Martin Van Buren on is 240th birthday

Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther | Brig. General Denise Donnell, the commander of the New York Air National Guard, and...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther | Brig. General Denise Donnell, the commander of the New York Air National Guard, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Trottier, salute after placing a wreath from President Joseph Biden at the grave of President Martin Van Buren in Kinderhook, New York on the 240th anniversary of his birth on Dec. 5, 1872. Since 1967 military officers have presented a wreath from the current president at the gravesite of previous presidents on the anniversary of their birth. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther) see less | View Image Page

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. -- The New York Air National Guard marked the 240th birthday of President Martin Van Buren, the first president not born a British subject, in his rural hometown of Kinderhook, New York on Monday. Dec. 5, 2022.



Air Force Brig. General Denise Donnell, the commander of the New York Air National Guard, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Trottier, laid a wreath from President Joe Biden at Van Buren’s grave in Kinderhook Reformed Church Cemetery to mark the event.



Airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing, located at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, provided the honor cordon and color guard for the event.



Since 1967, military officers have laid wreaths from the current occupant of the White House at the graves of former presidents on their birthdays.



The New York National Guard’s headquarters handles the honor for Van Buren, who was the eighth president, as well as President Chester Arthur who is buried outside Albany. The Air Guard’s 107th Attack Wing does the honors for President Millard Fillmore in Buffalo.



Van Buren was the eighth president, serving from 1837 to 1841. He retired to Kinderhook after that and died in 1862.



“It is great to see so many people here on this cold, yet sunny day,” Donnell told the audience of 75 people.



“It’s a privilege to be here today representing President Biden,” she said.

The Kinderhook ceremony is a communitywide event, said Kinderhook Village Mayor Mike Abrams.



Along with the wreath from the president, wreaths were presented from the town and village of Kinderhook, the garden club, the nearby village of Valatie, the National Park Service, which maintains Van Buren’s home as a historic site, and a local group which supports the Park Service.



Fourth graders from the local elementary school recited the details of Van Buren’s life.



Martin Van Buren was proud to be from Kinderhook and was happy to describe himself as “a farmer in my native town,” National Park Service Ranger Dawn Olsen told the audience.



He would still feel at home here today, once he got over automobiles and traffic lights, Olsen said. He would fit right in talking to people at the farmers market, she said.



Van Buren grew up in Kinderhook speaking Dutch at home. He was a lawyer who served as a judge and then as a New York State Senator before being elected governor.



He was considered a political genius who turned the Democratic Party into a national party.



He served as secretary of state and then vice president for President Andrew Jackson before running for president himself in 1836.



He took one of this nicknames “Old Kinderhook” from his hometown. During his campaign “OK Clubs” were created to promote his candidacy.

Reportedly, Van Buren would scrawl the initials of his nickname “OK” on documents he approved, giving the world the term OK.