    AMXS superintendent retires

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Story by Samantha Mathison 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Chief Master Sgt. Pedro Saenz, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent, retired from the Air Force here Nov. 5, after more than 35 years of military service.

    Saenz began his Air Force career in 1987 as a hydraulics mechanic working on the F-111D Aardvark combat aircraft at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

    In 1997, Saenz joined the 433rd Airlift Wing and, in 2016, attained the rank of chief master sergeant.

