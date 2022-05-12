AMXS superintendent retires

Photo By Senior Airman Brittany Wich | Lt. Col. Michael Webb, former 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, presents...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brittany Wich | Lt. Col. Michael Webb, former 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, presents a certificate of retirement to Chief Master Sgt. Pedro Saenz, 433rd AMXS superintendent, during a ceremony at hangar 826 on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 5, 2022. Saenz began his Air Force career in 1987 as a hydraulics mechanic working on the F-111D Aardvark combat aircraft at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico. He retired with over 35 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Chief Master Sgt. Pedro Saenz, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent, retired from the Air Force here Nov. 5, after more than 35 years of military service.



Saenz began his Air Force career in 1987 as a hydraulics mechanic working on the F-111D Aardvark combat aircraft at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.



In 1997, Saenz joined the 433rd Airlift Wing and, in 2016, attained the rank of chief master sergeant.