JBAB hosts 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C. – Members of the military community throughout the National Capital Region celebrated the U.S. Air Force’s 75th Birthday Ball at the Bolling Club on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. Sept. 9, 2022.



The ball is an annual celebration held in honor of the day the Air Force became a separate branch of service. It is an Air Force-wide event that allows for the remembrance of all the Air Force’s trials and triumphs throughout the years.



"It was an honor to have Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling host the 75th Air Force Ball," said U.S. Air Force Col. Catherine “Cat” Logan, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing. "The ball celebrates and reflects upon the hard work and the accomplishments of our branch and decades of history, honor and heritage. It's amazing to reflect on everything our Airmen have accomplished over the past 75 years, as well as changes the wing and base have gone through associated with the first-ever lead service transfer over the past two years.”



The night included dinner, dancing, raffle prizes, and a performance by The United States Air Force Strings. There also was a special appearance by the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. CQ Brown, who was the keynote speaker at the event.



“Today, every branch of service is represented here at JBAB along with 73 mission partners,” said Brown. “The 11th Wing’s heritage is the stuff of legends. I feel a very personal connection to The Chief’s Own. We serve during a geopolitical inflection point that demands bold Air Force minds that are empowered by 75 years of experience. I celebrate this historic moment. You should be very, very proud of the work you've done. And I'm so proud of each and every one of you for what this wing does for the United States Air Force.”



The U.S. Air Force’s 75th birthday celebrations continue this month with a military tattoo at Audi Field, Washington D.C., and an Air and Space Expo hosted at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

