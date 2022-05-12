Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Snowy day at Fort McCoy's Trout Falls in Pine View Recreation Area, Part II

    Snowy day at Fort McCoy's Trout Falls in Pine View Recreation Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    These photos, taken Nov. 17, 2022, show the La Crosse River as it flows through the Pine View Recreation Area and over Trout Falls at Fort McCoy, Wis., after a fresh snowfall.

    On Fort McCoy’s western side, in an area near the cantonment area and nested in between other training areas, is the Pine View Recreation Area. It includes Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range.

    The recreation area covers hundreds of acres.

    People can learn more about the recreation area and all it has to offer the public by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 14:57
    Story ID: 434541
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Photo Essay: Snowy day at Fort McCoy's Trout Falls in Pine View Recreation Area, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground
    Pine View Recreation Area
    Trout Falls
    La Crosse River

