Photo Essay: Snowy day at Fort McCoy's Trout Falls in Pine View Recreation Area, Part II

These photos, taken Nov. 17, 2022, show the La Crosse River as it flows through the Pine View Recreation Area and over Trout Falls at Fort McCoy, Wis., after a fresh snowfall.



On Fort McCoy’s western side, in an area near the cantonment area and nested in between other training areas, is the Pine View Recreation Area. It includes Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range.



The recreation area covers hundreds of acres.



People can learn more about the recreation area and all it has to offer the public by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com.



