JBAB NCO receives STEP promotion

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – In a surprise ceremony held Nov. 23, 2022, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., Miller was surrounded by base and unit leadership, along with several coworkers and friends.



The STEP promotion allows commanders an opportunity to immediately promote enlisted Airmen who exhibit exceptional potential beyond their rank and is one of the avenues for promotion to the ranks of staff sergeant to master sergeant.



"It's always great to be able to recognize an outstanding Airman from our Flock," said U.S. Air Force Col. Catherine "Cat" Logan, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing. "Tech. Sgt. Miller has proven through his leadership, hard work, innovation, and teamwork that he is absolutely ready for this new rank and increased responsibility. I know he will perform extremely well as a technical sergeant. Congratulations!”



A deserving recipient, Miller has taken the time to master his craft while also taking strides to have more of a leadership presence within the organization. This year alone, Miller has been named 11th MSG Group NCO of the Year, served as the vice president for the Rising 5/6 Council and the NCO in charge for the Commanders Action Group.



Among his other accomplishments, Miller spearheaded a training partnership with the 316th CES, furthered 11th CES capabilities through a new hazard communication program, and directly averted Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Agency mission crisis through sustained power production support.



"'Exceptional' is precisely the right word to describe Tech. Sgt. Miller," said Chief Master Sgt. Clifford Lawton, senior enlisted leader of JBAB and command chief of the 11th WG. "His accomplishments clearly demonstrated that he was performing above his current rank, and I'm thoroughly impressed by how fully invested he is in his unit, teammates, and our installation. This is a huge achievement for Tech. Sgt. Miller, and he should be extremely proud of this promotion because he definitely earned it. We look forward to everything he will accomplish as one of the Air Force's newest technical sergeants."



Amidst all the excitement, Miller was nothing less than thankful for the support of the leaders who invested him and the qualitative development of his career, in particular his supervisor, Tech. Sgt. Rosario Quiroga.



“He’s the one who always pushed me and provided me countless opportunities,” said Miller. “I’m so glad to be joining him at the rank of technical sergeant.”



When reflecting on his service and recent promotion, Miller finished with:



“Being selected for STEP promotion means the world to me,” said Miller. “You focus on working hard, developing your Airmen, motivating your coworkers and have fun with private organizations. In the end everyone helps you grow and become better. This promotion is my willingness to do everything I can to help those around me and everyone supporting me by helping my grow in my career. Nothing that is worth doing is worth doing alone.”