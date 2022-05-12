Presidio of Monterey employment readiness helps with USAJobs, remote work

Courtesy Photo | Katilynn Snow, employment readiness program specialist at the Presidio of Monterey,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Katilynn Snow, employment readiness program specialist at the Presidio of Monterey, teaches a class on navigating USAJobs and remote work at Presidio of Monterey Army Community Service headquarters, General Stilwell Community Center, Bldg. 4260, Ord Military Community, Calif., Nov. 29. Photo by Heather Kline, U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs see less | View Image Page

By Heather Kline

U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs



Katilynn Snow, employment readiness program specialist at the Presidio of Monterey, made navigating USAJobs and finding a remote job easier by providing a class for the military community Nov. 29.



“USAJobs can be daunting at first, but with the right tools and mindset you can have success in finding the perfect remote job for you,” Snow told the class at Army Community Service headquarters.



Snow instructed the class of military spouses and veterans on how to understand and navigate through USAJobs and set up a profile for themselves. She presented options on government remote work versus telework positions and reviewed how to use websites such as Remote.co at https://remote.co; Arc at https://arc.dev; FlexJobs at https://www.flexjobs.com; and JustRemote at https://justremote.co.



In addition, Snow told the class she is available by appointment to help them individually. “I will help with anything from education and career planning, to resume writing and applying to internships,” she said.



A key take-away for the class is that she can help with master resumes that community members can then build upon themselves, Snow said.



Although remote positions can be difficult to find initially, Snow also offered several websites to help narrow the search.



“When looking at the correct websites and narrowing down their search they have better chances of getting a position they will enjoy,” Snow said. “Educating yourself about what is out there is the best way to get your foot in the door, that’s why these classes are provided.”



Snow, a military spouse herself, also provided encouragement. “I want spouses to know that they can have a career that follows them through all their PCS moves and ones that will allow them to work remotely,” she said.



Those who took the class said they found it useful.



Deeanna Lodzeischi, an Army veteran and spouse, said she learned a lot and looks forward to putting the information to use.



“There’s more remote work available than I thought, and I think every spouse should attend these classes to gather the most information possible,” Lodzeischi said.



Snow’s next class on USAJobs and remote work will be on Dec. 20 at ACS headquarters in the General Stilwell Community Center, Bldg. 4260, Ord Military Community. Contact Snow at (831) 242-7659 and learn more about the PoM Employment Readiness Program at https://presidio.armymwr.com/programs/acs/employment-readiness-program. The program also has a Facebook page under “Presidio of Monterey Employment Readiness.”