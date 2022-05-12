8th TSC Supports Annual CFC Article

The 8th Theater Sustainment Command began fundraising last month in support of the Combined Federal Campaign which runs from October 2022 to January 2023. This year marks 60 years of partnership with the CFC and military forces.



CFC permitted fundraising in the Federal workplace in 1961, in an effort to support and promote humanitarianism through a program that is cost-efficient and effective in providing Department of Defense employees the opportunity to improve the quality of life for all through donations.



Today, CFC is one of the most inclusive giving campaigns for DoD employees. It has more than 20,000 nonprofit charitable organizations and helps thousands of families each year.



"All of the money raised during this campaign period will help those in need," said Sgt. Maj. Shelia L. Cooper, 8th TSC, and Public Affairs. "With more than 20,000 different non-profit organizations world-wide to donate to, Federal workers can submit donations to organizations that provide health and human service benefits globally."



CFC directly involves participating nonprofit organization leaders in the design of new policies and programs that are shaping the future of the CFC. During the campaign, soldiers from the 8th TSC and subordinate units can download the CFC application onto their mobile phone or download the paper pledge form from GiveCFC.org. Additionally, unit coordinators will have CFC donation slips for service members and civilians to pick up, if they choose.



“These partnerships are promoting direct giving from Federal employees to local and national nonprofits while helping nonprofit organizations use these contributions to leverage financial resources,” said 1st. Sgt. Marqus Reed, first sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th TSC.



In 2021, the Hawaii-Pacific region raised $1.35 million, and CFC is hoping to raise as much or more during this campaign period.



CFC is an annual event and gives service members the opportunity to change lives.



Service members can donate to any nonprofit organization they choose. For DoD employees, donations can be made through payroll deductions, a one-time cash donation, or by check. Reservist, National Guard, and contractors can only make a one-time cash donation.



"I give because I want to help others," said Cooper. "As this is the season for giving, many families around the world may lack human and health service benefits, and this is my way of helping those in need."



8th TSC will continue to educate and inspire all service members across Oahu, Hawaii to ensure they know that donating to CFC will help those in need. Through nonprofit fundraisers like this, 8th TSC is building strength between the military service, non-profit organizations, and families in need.



For more information on the CFC program and how to donate, contact your CFC unit representative.



