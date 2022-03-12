The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who have promoted recently.
To Airman 1st Class:
Deandre Brumadge Calloway
To Senior Airman:
Nicholas Bell
Jaden A. Mayfield
To Staff Sgt.:
Devon M. Antoine
Jayvionne H. Beaver
Kaylain D. Carter
Andrew M. Dumitru
Tanna C. Norris
Christian M. Norwood
Janae A. Reynolds
Chantelle D. Williams
To Tech. Sgt.:
Amerika T. Blair
Blayze A. Franklin
Rian D. Lewis
Antesia D. Taylor
To Master Sgt.:
Charles R. Lopez
This work, Gaining Altitude: December 2022 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
