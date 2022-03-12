Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: December 2022 Promotions

    Promotions Graphic

    Graphic used to accompany monthly wing promotions article. (U.S. Air Force graphic by

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who have promoted recently.

    To Airman 1st Class:

    Deandre Brumadge Calloway

    To Senior Airman:

    Nicholas Bell

    Jaden A. Mayfield

    To Staff Sgt.:

    Devon M. Antoine

    Jayvionne H. Beaver

    Kaylain D. Carter

    Andrew M. Dumitru

    Tanna C. Norris

    Christian M. Norwood

    Janae A. Reynolds

    Chantelle D. Williams

    To Tech. Sgt.:

    Amerika T. Blair

    Blayze A. Franklin

    Rian D. Lewis

    Antesia D. Taylor

    To Master Sgt.:

    Charles R. Lopez

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Promotions Graphic

