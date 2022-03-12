Kempisty Promoted to Chief

HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY – New York Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. John J. Kempisty was promoted to Chief Master Sgt. by Maj. Melissa E. Forsyth, Communications Squadron Commander, during a ceremony held at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, NY Dec. 3, 2022.



As the Cyberspace Operations Branch Chief for Base Communications, Chief Kempisty is responsible for operating and maintaining a multitude of terrestrial, spectrum and space-based systems for mission execution and support.



During his career, he has performed various duties in the aircraft maintenance, operations, and communications career fields. He served as a Professional Military Education facilitator and has held various senior enlisted positions while serving at squadron, group, wing, and command levels.



He has deployed in support of operations DESERT SHIELD, DESERT STORM, ENDURING FREEDOM, IRAQI FREEDOM, NOBLE EAGLE, and completed overseas tours in the United Kingdom, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Qatar, and Turkey.



Chief Master Sgt. Kempisty enlisted in 1988 and has had many accomplishments so far. Most recently, the 174th Communications Flight was redesignated as the 174th Communications Squadron, making Kempisty the squadron’s first Chief.



“I am truly humbled to be the first Communications Squadron’s Chief” said Kempisty. “I understand that it did take a considerable amount of hard work to get here, but I am honored.”



Chief Kempisty has received the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Achievement Medal.



In regard to his goals and plans for the future, Kempisty said “I will continue to focus on my commanders’ priorities and vision with a focus on providing trained and developed professional for both state and federal missions”.

