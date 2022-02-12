FORT KNOX, – The 83rd U.S. Army Reserve Readiness Training Center won the 2022 Fort Knox Holiday Card Competition Dec. 2, 2022. Supply supervisor Sgt.1st Class William Short designed and constructed the holiday card for the 83rd. It took him 10 days to complete. The card was a combination of the previous two cards used by the 83rd for competition. As a freelance artist, he worked at Universal Studious, Sea World, Busch Gardens, and the Maryland Science Center. While on active duty, he volunteers his time for school theatre productions and creates retirement awards. This year, his talent went to brining entertainment to the Fort Knox Parade Field. “Watching children react to the gingerbread house was really special to me, said Short. “That’s what it’s all about.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2022 Date Posted: 12.05.2022 11:35 Story ID: 434512 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Unit Wins Fort Knox Holiday Card Competition, by MAJ Tyler Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.