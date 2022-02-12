Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Unit Wins Fort Knox Holiday Card Competition

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Story by Maj. Tyler Mitchell 

    83RD United States Army Reserve Readiness Training Center

    FORT KNOX, – The 83rd U.S. Army Reserve Readiness Training Center won the 2022 Fort Knox Holiday Card Competition Dec. 2, 2022. Supply supervisor Sgt.1st Class William Short designed and constructed the holiday card for the 83rd. It took him 10 days to complete. The card was a combination of the previous two cards used by the 83rd for competition. As a freelance artist, he worked at Universal Studious, Sea World, Busch Gardens, and the Maryland Science Center. While on active duty, he volunteers his time for school theatre productions and creates retirement awards. This year, his talent went to brining entertainment to the Fort Knox Parade Field. “Watching children react to the gingerbread house was really special to me, said Short. “That’s what it’s all about.”

