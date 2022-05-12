Army industrial base generating readiness

Photo By Eben Boothby | Marion Whicker, Army Materiel Command’s Executive Deputy to the Commanding General,...... read more read more Photo By Eben Boothby | Marion Whicker, Army Materiel Command’s Executive Deputy to the Commanding General, speaks during the Organic Industrial Base Commander's Summit. Held November 8-9, 2022, at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., this meeting of AMC leaders focused on the initiatives and efforts the command is undertaking to modernize the organic industrial base of the U.S. Army. Sitting next to Whicker is summit co-lead Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, commander of the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command. (U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – People, readiness and modernization are the focus for the Army’s 23 depots, arsenals, and ammunition plants, which manufacture and reset Army equipment, generating readiness and operational capability around the world.



This was the message of Army Materiel Command’s top civilian leader Marion Whicker, executive deputy to the commanding general, to the assembled Organic Industrial Base commanders during the Nov. 8-9 OIB commander’s summit at Redstone Arsenal.



“By maintaining our priority on people, readiness and modernization we are setting ourselves up to be successful in everything we do,” said Whicker.



Commanders from across the OIB heard from AMC leaders and headquarters staff, as well as from each other, about current initiatives and efforts, on the first day of the summit.



“The war in Ukraine really put on display the Army’s OIB trust and credibility, you all were able to surge when called on to do so,” said Whicker. “We must continue to be able to do so at a moment’s notice.”



Whicker emphasized the importance of the workforce, and made sure commanders understood how crucial the people are to the mission.



“Our teams enable the great things we do to support our Army, as a leader it is critical to build and maintain them.” said Whicker. “We must continue to maintain a positive climate, you need to talk to your people, get to know them and understand how you as their commander can influence a positive work environment.”



Team work between commanders and command teams is vital to moving AMC toward its mission goals, especially in areas like equipment sustainment, supply chain management and data management.



“Data is very important to our OIB,” said Ms. Whicker. “If we have bad data going into our models, I challenge you to find and mentor those in your formations that understand it. Then as you network with other commanders, help each other out and share the talent.”



Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, commanding general of the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, co-led the summit’s opening remarks, outlining the OIB’s path forward. “It is your responsibility to ensure the implementation of the OIB Modernization Plan within your organization and continue to improve it every day,” he said.



The enterprise wide OIB Modernization Plan is a holistic investment strategy to bring the OIB into the 21st century, infuse industry best practices and refine human capital management structures to maximize the skills and capabilities of the workforce.



“Your job as commanders is to manufacture the best possible equipment for our Soldiers, by being present and leading your teams,” said Werner. “You lead your people in every aspect, from the command climate to the development of your people. Be part of the long-term strategy your organization has to mentor and train them.”