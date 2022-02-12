Mohan pins on third star

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Pinning on his third-star, Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan assumed duties as the 48th deputy commanding general of Army Materiel Command and senior commander of Redstone Arsenal, Dec. 2 in a ceremony at AMC headquarters.



Mohan most recently commanded Army Sustainment Command, the logistics arm of AMC’s equipping mission, and before that he served as the AMC’s deputy chief of staff for operations and logistics, G-3.



“Chris is an incredible leader, a master tactical, operational and strategic logistician and a tremendous Soldier,” said Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of AMC. “In the military we promote based not just on performance but on potential and today is no different.”



Daly hosted the promotion ceremony, noting that he met Mohan at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, 30 years ago when both were serving as lieutenants.



“I knew back then, because everyone wanted to be like Chris Mohan, we all knew that he was in for bigger and better things in his service to the Army,” said Daly. “He is an absolute super star; he demonstrates the confidence, commitment and character necessary to be in this position. He has a proven record, not only as a logistician and a leader, but as someone that can drive results and readiness.”



Mohan said he was honored and humbled to accept this new assignment and rejoin the AMC team.



“To the AMC team, here is my pledge to you, I promise you I will be a great team member,” Mohan said. “You are going to be treated with dignity and respect. We are going to have a good time, and we are going to work hard doing all the right things for the Army.”



In his new role, Mohan will also serve as senior commander for Redstone Arsenal where he will shape the strategic vision for the installation. Redstone is an Army installation that has grown into a Federal Center of Excellence with more than 70 organizations from the Army, NASA, Department of Defense, FBI, and more. His responsibilities include overseeing base operations support and serving as the senior installation representative in surrounding communities' activities and events.



"Coming back to Redstone Arsenal has been indescribable,” said Mohan. “I am most excited to be back with this dedicated workforce; walking around the building today felt very much like a homecoming.”

