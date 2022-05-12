158FW Night Flying This Week

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis | U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis | U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, prepares for launch during routine flying operations at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, March 30, 2022. Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing conduct training in day and night time conditions to accomplish federal training requirements and sustain the skills necessary to accomplish the variety of missions assigned to the Air Force's cornerstone fighter, the F-35. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday, Dec. 6 to Friday, Dec. 9 with one afternoon and one evening takeoff period per day. The night flying operations will typically conclude by 7:00 p.m. each day.



“We are required to periodically train at night to ensure proficiency in all conditions,” said Col. Daniel Finnegan, 158th Fighter Wing Commander. “We appreciate the community’s support of this necessary training which ensures we are able to fulfill our state and federal missions when called upon.”



As the first Air National Guard F-35 unit to be fully mission capable, the 158th Fighter Wing deployed earlier this year to Germany in support of ongoing NATO Air Shielding missions.



“All of the training we do, whether locally or at exercises across the country, prepares us for critical global missions,” Finnegan said. “The 158th provided crucial support in Europe to deter aggression and assure our allies in the region.”



For more information contact Joint Force Headquarters; Capt. Mikel Arcovitch at mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil.