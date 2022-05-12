Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    158FW Night Flying This Week

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Story by Maj. Meghan Smith 

    158th Fighter Wing

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday, Dec. 6 to Friday, Dec. 9 with one afternoon and one evening takeoff period per day. The night flying operations will typically conclude by 7:00 p.m. each day.

    “We are required to periodically train at night to ensure proficiency in all conditions,” said Col. Daniel Finnegan, 158th Fighter Wing Commander. “We appreciate the community’s support of this necessary training which ensures we are able to fulfill our state and federal missions when called upon.”

    As the first Air National Guard F-35 unit to be fully mission capable, the 158th Fighter Wing deployed earlier this year to Germany in support of ongoing NATO Air Shielding missions.

    “All of the training we do, whether locally or at exercises across the country, prepares us for critical global missions,” Finnegan said. “The 158th provided crucial support in Europe to deter aggression and assure our allies in the region.”

    For more information contact Joint Force Headquarters; Capt. Mikel Arcovitch at mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 09:36
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    158th Fighter Wing
    F-35
    Green Mountain Boys
    Vermont Air National Guard
    Night Flying

