December 2022 Command Message: Personal Responsibility and the Community

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – I hope that you have all had a great start to the holiday season. This past week we celebrated and announced 1st Sgt. Christopher Burlee with the Combat Aviation Brigade 82nd Airborne Division, Maj. Sarah Burlee with the First Special Forces Command and their two daughters as Fort Bragg’s 2022 Family of the Year, gave away over 500 trees to our Soldiers and Families and had a fun-filled holiday celebration at the 40th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting.



These celebrations were only the beginning to a wonderful holiday season where we get to reconnect with family and friends. I know that with frequent moves, it can be difficult to build a sense of family and community, which is felt more acutely during the holidays. However, one way to build a community is through volunteering and many of our programs and events are in dire need of volunteers.



Studies have shown that volunteering builds confidence, provides a sense of purpose, teaches valuable skills, helps you meet new friends and builds a sense of community and a support system. These opportunities are great ways to connect with people with similar interests and passions so that no matter how many times you move, you can make it feel like home.



One of the most rewarding opportunities we have on the installation is being a youth sports coach. A coach gets to provide a positive influence on our military youth and help them grow into strong, resilient, and responsible young adults. Child and Youth Services will even give you the training you need to be a coach. You can find out more about volunteering opportunities by calling the volunteer services office at 910-396-8160.



In addition to volunteering, I’d like to challenge each of you to help us in our Fight Against Blight campaign. Take on the personal responsibility to help us make our community better.



If you see trash on the road, pick it up and throw it away. If you see a pothole, log into ArMA or the Resident Portal and place the work order. If you see something that is wrong, do something about it. I have directed this same call to action to the garrison staff as we move toward a service-oriented culture, but we can’t do it alone. You have the power to make a difference in this community and to help make it the best place to live.



I hope you all have a wonderful holiday season and I challenge each of you to an outdoor holiday decorating competition. I’ve got my home decorated and I can’t wait to see yours. Send in your photos to the Fort Bragg Paraglide Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BraggParaglide) for a chance to have your home featured.



Below is a list of upcoming events and programs:

• 1 2 3 Paint – Dec. 8

• BOSS Conceal Carry Course – Dec. 9

• CPR for the Professional Rescuer Class – Dec. 10

• Arbor Days Clean-Up – Dec. 14

• Operation Toy Drop – Dec. 17

• Intro to Clay Shooting – Dec. 17

• Adult Coloring – Dec. 19

• Water Safety Instructor Certification Course – Dec. 20

• S.T.E.A.M. – Dec. 21

• Ukulele Jamboree – Dec. 26

• Lifeguard + Waterfront Certification Course – Dec. 27-30

• Super Saturday BINGO – Dec. 31

• New Year’s Bowling – Dec. 31

• Tolson Parent and Tots Playtime – Mondays and Wednesdays 9-10 a.m.