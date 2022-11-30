386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron hone their skills…ready for any fight

ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait– Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron completed proficiency training at a range on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Nov. 30, 2022. Airmen went over a wide range of skills from fundamentals of firing, target identification, shooting and moving under fire and weapon transitions.



Being deployed allows security forces members to receive beneficial training in an environment more closely related to real world operations.



“In the states we don’t get to fire live ammo as often as we can here,” said Tech. Sgt. Vincent Scott, 386th ESFS instructor. “We don‘t usually have these types of training environments. It gives us an opportunity to practice how we play.”



Proficiency training is vital for security forces members. Whether it’s going over the basics or trying advanced movements, honing skills builds the confidence in each Airman’s abilities.



“Sometimes when we get out here, we aren’t encountering the enemy,” said Scott. “We want to make sure we stay proficient in what we do on a daily basis.”



After a morning spent going through drills, loading ammunition and firing on the range, the defenders received valuable training that could save their lives in a real world operation including learning how to transition from one weapon to another, should their primary firearm malfunction or run out of ammunition.



“Transition training is important because if that weapon goes down, you have to be able to stay in the fight and get a weapon system up if you need it,” said Senior Airman Chase Cates, 386th ESFS team member. “If you’re in a tough situation, the enemy isn’t going to sit and wait for you to be ready.”



While some may find range training to be daunting, the instructors find the time to give their Airmen the best training they can so that they’re ready to defend when the time comes.



“I love this kind of training, it’s fun for me.” said Scott. “Being the trainer, I get to put my thumbprint on something and make it meaningful for the troops.”

