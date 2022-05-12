Patrol Squadron 45 Concludes Exercise Keen Sword 2022-2023

PHILIPPINE SEA – The “World Famous Pelicans” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 45 joined Australia, Great Britain, India, and Japan in exercise Keen Sword, Nov. 9-19.

Keen Sword is an annual bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S.-Japan readiness and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region. It promoted cooperation between member nations, while demonstrating the ability to execute a series of high-end multi-national anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), and intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) training events.

VP-45 crews were able to execute 11 sorties and over 75 flight hours with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3s, Indian and Australian P-8s, and Canadian CP-140s, practicing ASW turnover and tactical warfighting techniques. In addition to Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft assets, Keen Sword also involved Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW 5), Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 along with the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), and guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65).

“I was grateful to be a part of something as exciting and influential as Keen Sword,” said Lt. Ford of VP-45. “Not only was this effective crew training, but getting to work with the Canadians, Japanese, Australians, and British was invaluable. When you’re working with air and sea forces from multiple nations, you gain effective methods for handling complex situations, and ultimately these kinds of experiences lead us to be more successful and reliable at our mission, which is why I think exercises like Keen Sword are so important.”

VP-45 is currently on a scheduled deployment in support of U.S. 7th Fleet, conducting routine maritime patrol flights out of Misawa, Japan, to promote regional security for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Story by Lt. j.g. Brumfield, VP-45 public affairs

