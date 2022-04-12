Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wastewater Leak aboard MCBH Caused by Sewer Blockage

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Story by 1st Lt. Mark McDonough 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    MCBH PRESS RELEASE

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s sewer system experienced a pipe blockage that restricted the proper movement of wastewater through the system. As a result of the blockage, wastewater began to overflow through manhole covers and into MCBH residential housing lawns and the installation’s storm water drainage system. This storm water drainage system is designed to manage large amounts of natural water flow, which can occur as a result of heavy rainfall, and is not part of the sewer system. At approximately 7:50 p.m., MCBH Facilities personnel successfully eliminated the blockage, allowing the system to function correctly and ending the wastewater overflow.

    MCBH Environmental Compliance and Protection personnel estimate that more than 1,000 gallons of wastewater left the sewer system before the blockage could be eliminated. The wastewater that entered the storm drainage system did enter a retaining pond aboard the installation. There is no indication that wastewater has moved into Kailua or Kaneohe Bay, or that this occurrence will affect human health on or off the installation. All affected MCBH residential areas have been cleaned and sanitized by MCBH Facilities personnel.

    MCBH will continue to coordinate with the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) to ensure all necessary mitigation and remediation actions are taken to protect the health of service members, MCBH residents, and our neighbors in the surrounding community.

    -30-

    POINT OF CONTACT:
    1stLt Mark McDonough
    Communication Strategy and Operations Officer
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    (808) 257-1397
    mark.mcdonough@usmc.mil

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.04.2022
    Story ID: 434462
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
