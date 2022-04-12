Comm Focal Point Provides technical expertise

JOE FOSS FIELD, S.D. – Computers are an integral part of everything the Air Force does.



Comm Focal Point (CFP) provides the Air Force with communications networking expertise, ensuring that all computer hardware and software function correctly at all times. Every single member of the Air Force needs computer access.



“Comm focal point is the hub of all technology based communication on our base,” said Tech. Sgt. Christina Wentzel, client systems operator technician, 114th Fighter Wing Mission Support Group comm flight. “In today's Air Force if your computer is not working then you aren’t working.”



There is never a dull moment in CFP. As soon as the workday begins CFP is busy fielding phone calls and prioritizing the tasks for the day.



From installing necessary programs to troubleshooting and repairing problems that arise, these CFP experts play a critical role ensuring that all members maintain the access and control of the technology necessary to complete the missions of the 114th Fighter Wing. Without CFP there would be no computer based connection putting much of the Air Force mission at risk.



“I enjoy helping people and fixing things and there is a lot of opportunity for that in Comm Focal Point,” said Wentzel.



In today's Air Force new technology is developing at a rapid pace and the military members need to keep up with these changes.



“By keeping the network available, troubleshooting computer problems, and performing basic IT functions for all users enhances our overall readiness,” said Master Sgt. Chad Carlson, noncommissioned officer in charge, 114th Fighter Wing Comm. Focal Point.

