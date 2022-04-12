The Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing announced this week that Senior Airman Charles Saulsbury, Staff Sgt. Tate Phelps, Master Sgt. Jessica Bowen, have been selected as the unit’s 2022 Airmen of the Year.



The 185th Airmen were selected from a diverse group of nominees, each in their respective categories that include “Airmen”, “Non Commissioned Officer” and “Senior Non Commissioned Officer,”categories.



Senior Airman Charles Saulsbury was selected as Airman of the Year for the junior-enlisted category. Saulsbury is a third year Pre-Med student at South Dakota State University and works as a Med Tech in the 185th ARW’s Medical Group.



185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Superintendent, Chief Master Sgt. Melisa Sanchez said Saulsbury was nominated for Airmen of the year because of his contributions to the medical team.



“Saulsbury always steps up and volunteers and takes initiative. He has strong leadership skills even as a Senior Airmen,” said Sanchez.

Staff Sgt. Tate Phelps is the recipient of the NCO of the Year award for the unit. Phelps works full time as an Avionics Technician in the 185th Maintenance Group.



Master Sgt. Jessica Bowen was chosen as the Senior NCO of the Year. Bowen has been working in readiness in the Force Support Squadron but has recently begun working in Human Resources.



The Iowa Air National Guard Headquarters will review and select an individual from each category from either the 185th ARW or the 132nd Wing in Des Moines to represent the Iowa Air Guard at the Air National Guard’s regional Airmen of the Year competition.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2022 Date Posted: 12.04.2022 12:11 Story ID: 434445 Location: IA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saulsbury, Tate, Bowen selected as 185th ARW 2022 Airmen of the Year, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.