NCNG Engineers prepare for Deployment to Africa

North Carolina National Guard Soldiers with the 258th Engineer Utilities Det., 505th Engineer Battalion, 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade received their official send-off during a deployment ceremony at the Soldier Memorial Sports Arena in Butner, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2022.



The 258th is set to deploy to Africa in support of Operation Enduring Freedom-Horn of Africa at the beginning of 2023.



Lt. Col. Robert Felicio, the 505th Battalion Commander, said that the ceremony was a celebration of the 258th answering the nation's call, which he also said was no small task.



"I can tell you that this team is ready," Felicio said. "I can tell you that countless hours, days, weeks, and months have been poured into planning, rehearsing, executing, and refining everything that needs to be done to ensure our Soldiers go do their mission and return home.”



During the deployment, the Soldiers will be conducting construction operations in support of U.S. operations in Africa.



These types of missions are some of the few opportunities for Soldiers to leave something tangible to support the communities where they deploy.



Spc. Jacob Sain, a plumber deploying with the unit, said he thinks it will be a good experience and is looking forward to serving his country.



“When we start a building project there’s nothing there, and by the end, there’s something to show for your time,” Sain said. “We’re leaving it there forever and they will put it to good use. It’s something we can feel good about.”



The 258th will be supporting Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa which conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and coalition interests.

