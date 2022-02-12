HONOLULU – Today, Vice Adm. John Wade, Joint Task Force - Red Hill commander, appointed Maj. Gen. Richard J. Heitkamp of the U.S. Army Reserve as the Investigating Officer into the release of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Nov. 29, 2022.



Heitkamp is responsible for investigating the operations, procedures and system design that may have led to the Nov. 29 release, including the cause of the incident and any fault, liability, neglect or responsibility.



The investigation is expected to be complete within the standard 30 days per regulation.



Heitkamp is an Engineering Officer with over 30 years of experience and he is currently serving as the Deputy Director for Military Programs and Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Corps of Engineers.



Joint Task Force - Red Hill was established by the Secretary of Defense to ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. Importantly, Joint Task Force – Red Hill is also committed to consistent engagement with local stakeholders to rebuild trust with the people of Hawaii.



For more information about JTF-Red Hill, or to provide public comment via our contact form, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2022 Date Posted: 12.03.2022 00:26 Story ID: 434423 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Red Hill Appoints Investigating Officer for AFFF Release, by Capt. Kitsana Dounglomchan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.