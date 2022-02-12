Navy Region Hawaii, Joint Task Force-Red Hill Provide Updates on Response Efforts to AFFF Release at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Joint Task Force-Red Hill issued the following informational updates today regarding response efforts to the Nov. 29 Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) release at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF):
• The Navy began collecting soil samples at Red Hill today to test for PFAS, and are working to have results expedited to provide us more information to ensure we have successfully captured all contamination.
• JTF-RH has released additional photos of ongoing remediation at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/JointTaskForceRedHill
• The Navy will provide more updates next week after continued clean-up work over the weekend.
The Navy’s drinking water remains safe; water in the system continues to come from the Waiawa shaft, located approximately six miles away.
JTF-RH was established by the Secretary of Defense to ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. Importantly, JTF-RH is also committed to consistent engagement with local stakeholders to rebuild trust with the people of Hawaii.
For more information about JTF-RH, or to provide public comment via the contact form, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/.
Additional updates regarding ongoing RHBFSF remediation efforts, defueling, and closure will be posted to the Joint Base Facebook page (www.facebook.com/jbphh) and on the web at: https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/Red-Hill-News-Releases-and-Media-Cover.
