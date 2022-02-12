National Influenza Vaccination Week Highlights the Importance of Immunization

This year’s National Influenza Vaccination Week, observed Dec. 5-9, serves as a reminder as it does each year, for people 6 months and older to get the flu vaccine.

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) has administered approximately 9,800 flu vaccinations as of Dec. 2 since this year’s flu vaccination campaign began in October, according to Army Staff Sgt. William Tarver, senior enlisted leader (SEL), Pulmonary Services. Tarver also serves as SEL for WRNMMC’s COVAX Site in Building 9 (Arrowhead), where staff and beneficiaries can receive both the flu vaccination and COVID booster by showing their Common Access Card (CAC) or military/family member identification.

“The current projected end date for the flu vaccination campaign is Dec. 15,” Tarver stated. Also, the flu vaccine and COVID booster can be given at the same time. TRICARE also covers the flu vaccine at most local pharmacies if beneficiaries are unable to get to WRNMMC to receive their vaccination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications. These individuals include:

• Infants and children ages 5 and younger

• Adults ages 65 and older

• Pregnant women (and women up to two weeks postpartum)

• People with certain chronic health conditions (heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, compromised immune system, and obesity)

Children younger than age 5 – especially those younger than age 2 – are at higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications because their immune systems are still developing, according to the CDC. Flu can be dangerous for children because complications can include dehydration, ear infections, pneumonia, hospitalization, and death.

This year, health care providers are particularly emphasizing the importance of vaccination because of the risk for increased illnesses due to COVID-19, as well as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which has especially affected children.

Adults ages 65 and older are at greater risk of flu-related complications, in part because of decreasing immune function with increasing age.

Flu is more likely to cause severe illness in pregnant women because during pregnancy, it is harder for a woman's immune system to fight infections, according to the CDC.

National Influenza Vaccination Week also occurs as the holiday season gets underway to highlight the importance of immunization because of increased travel and exposure to others and crowds during this time of year, which heightens the chances for exposure to germs.

Since flu viruses are constantly changing, and protection from vaccination decreases over time, getting a flu vaccine every year is the best way to prevent flu, explained Navy Capt. (Dr.) Rachel Lee, chief, Allergy Immunology, and Immunizations at WRNMMC.

Flu vaccines are the only vaccines that protect against the flu and are proven to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death, Lee continued.

She explained although flu activity usually peaks between December and February following the holidays, flu activity sometimes occurs as late as May. “The best time to get your flu vaccine is before the flu spreads in your community, so get the vaccine now,” Lee shared.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has helped more people recognize the importance of prevention because of the significant health and social impacts of these vaccine-preventable infections. We’re all in this together, so do your part and get your flu vaccine,” she added.

Lee explained while there may be mild side effects in getting the flu vaccine for some people, there are far greater benefits to being vaccinated than not. “All vaccines may have some side effects, which is balanced against the benefits of preventing illness and death. Common side effects include injection site pain and/or swelling, fatigue, body aches, fever, and headache,” she stated.

According to the CDC, the flu shot does not contain the live flu virus and cannot make you sick. Vaccine side effects usually go away within a few days, health care providers add.

For more information about the flu and National Influenza Vaccination Week, visit www.cdc.gov/flu.

