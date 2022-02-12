WBAMC hosted Prevention and Management of Disruptive Behavior-Military (PMDB-M) Course

Photo By Vincent Byrd | Maj. Lloyd Lozada (left), an officer in charge of William Beaumont Army Medical...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | Maj. Lloyd Lozada (left), an officer in charge of William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Inpatient Behavioral Health Department, and Sgt. James Tabong (right), a mental health specialist at WBAMC, along with Imelda Grijalva (center), registered nurses at WBAMC, show a takedown technique during the Prevention and Management of Disruptive Behavior—Military (PMDB-M) course on Nov. 14–18 in the clinical assembly room at the main hospital campus. see less | View Image Page

William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Inpatient Behavioral Health Department taught a training session on the Prevention and Management of Disruptive Behavior—Military (PMDB-M) course on Nov. 14–18 in the clinical assembly room at the main hospital campus. The training taught staff how to assist and calm patients in crisis.



Staff members who took part in the training learned de-escalation and therapeutic containment skills. Medical professionals use these skills to help relax and settle patients at military treatment facilities.

Maj. Wayne Ealey, Maj. Lloyd Lozada, and Sgt. James Tabong, the course instructors and mental health specialists, taught the class both verbal and hands-on techniques.



“Intimidation, verbal and physical abuse, and disruptive behavior can create an unsafe environment for delivering services and patient care. Adopting a collaborative, interagency (Veteran’s Health Administration, Defense Health Agency, and Military Medicine), standardized, preventative approach was essential in implementing emergency crisis management techniques. Prevention is the key to avoiding escalation from the current situation into a more disruptive one,” said Lozada.

Staff who completed the program earned certification as master trainers in de-escalation and therapeutic containment methods. With this accreditation, they are able to teach co-workers in medical treatment facilities for which they are employed.



“Prevention, Prevention, Prevention! 75% of PMDB-M training is on identifying and preventing escalation of behaviors to a physically violent level. If we can identify a disruptive person’s problem, we are much more capable of preventing that person from escalating to physical violence,” said Lozada.



In the late 1970s, the Veteran’s Health Administration (VHA) started a comprehensive program for violence prevention. In 2016, the VHA’s violence prevention program was renamed Prevention and Management of Disruptive Behavior-Military to suit the Department of Defense military population better. The DOD adopted it as the standard for crisis response in behavioral health throughout military medicine.



“There are many benefits of having all staff trained in PMDB-M: Better customer service, better patient care outcomes, better job satisfaction, reduced injuries due to violence for customers and staff, reduced expenses due to time-off injuries, and a safer work environment name a few,” said Tabong.



The VHA, Army, Navy, and the Air Force now use PMDB-M. This standard curriculum maximizes safety, enhances continuity of care throughout the DOD, and satisfies all Joint Commission requirements for standards of care and workplace violence prevention training. To achieve uniformity in the PMDB-M programs, VHA and members of the tri-services collaborative train jointly.



“This organization prioritizes your safety. We want all staff and customers to feel safe while giving/receiving medical care. PMDB-M training helps provide that feeling by ensuring that all staff are trained to recognize stress, identify issues, and intervene early to reduce/prevent violence throughout the organization,” said Ealey.