NTAG Philadelphia holds change of command ceremony.

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan | 221202-N-WF272-1296 PHILADELPHIA (Dec. 2, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition Group...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan | 221202-N-WF272-1296 PHILADELPHIA (Dec. 2, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia Sailors and guests render salute during the national anthem as part of a change of command ceremony held at Naval Support activity Philadelphia, Dec. 2, 2022. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Christopher “Pony” Robison relieved Cmdr. Todd Winn as commanding officer. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan) see less | View Image Page

Philadelphia (NNS) -- Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia held a change of command ceremony, Dec. 2, in which Executive Officer Cmdr. Christopher “Pony” Robison relieved Cmdr. Todd Winn, who had served as NTAG Philadelphia’s commanding officer since January 2021.



Rear Adm. Alexis “Lex” Walker, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, served as a guest speaker, and Capt. Rajashaker “Bob” Reddy, commanding officer of Navy Recruiting Region East, presided over the ceremony held at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia.



Winn, who was responsible for the welfare and training of more than 250 military and civilian employees across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, thanked his Sailors for the command’s success during his tenure, and encouraged the team to continue to strive for excellence as the new commanding officer takes charge.



“It has been a privilege to serve with all of you! I am proud of all that we’ve accomplished over the past two years, but most importantly I am proud of your endurance, “never-give-up” attitude and professionalism,” said Winn. “Everyone assigned to NTAG Philadelphia has an important role to play to ensure the command’s success. It’s been an honor going to battle with you for the past two years, and I look forward to seeing NTAG Philadelphia ringing the bell once again as Cmdr. Robison takes the helm.”



During the ceremony, Winn received the Meritorious Service Medal for his performance as commanding officer and was presented with a Philadelphia Eagles football team helmet by the officers and crew as a parting gift.



Following the reading of the orders and traditional exchanges between offgoing and prospective commanding officers, Robison officially assumed the title of commanding officer. In his speech, Robison expressed his gratitude for the sustained superior performance of the NTAG Philadelphia’s Sailors during his executive officer tenure, and shared his views on the future of the command as the commanding officer.



“I remain honored and humbled to be standing here today, now as your Commanding Officer. I truly could not have asked for a better team,” said Robison. “I stand witness to your exceptional performance in the face of an ever-challenging and ever-changing recruiting environment. You continue to impress with your ability to overcome these challenges, help each other and work as a team towards our common goal - to man our fleet! And I am excited to see what we will accomplish together!”



NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites, with the combined goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



With more than 330,000 active duty sailors, 290 deployable ships, more than 3,700 aircraft and dozens of bases in the U.S. and across the globe, America's Navy is the largest, most powerful naval force in the world. The opportunities available in today's Navy are as boundless as the sea itself. To learn more about the opportunities in the Navy visit www.navy.com