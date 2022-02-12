USS Bataan Holds Change of Command

Capt. Paul Burkhart relieved Capt. Joseph Murphy III as commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during a change of command ceremony held in the ship’s hangar bay, Dec. 2.

During the ceremony, presided over by U.S. Fleet Forces Deputy Commander Vice Adm. James Kilby, Murphy reflected on his tour as commanding officer of the ship, and expressed his gratitude for the crew’s hard work.

“The crew of Big 5 has consistently shown day in, and day out what it truly means to be Bataan tough,” said Murphy. “You have been committed to being where it matters, when it matters, and your efforts have substantially advanced maritime security, while also strengthening our global partnerships.”

Murphy, a native of West Deptford, N.J., became Bataan’s 18th commanding officer since the ship was commissioned Sept. 20, 1997. Under his command, the ship completed a routine maintenance availability ahead of schedule, and passed its basic and inspection phases. Bataan also served as the flag ship for Fleet Week New York 2022.

Recently, the ship received the first permanently-installed shipboard metal and polymer 3D-printing system, allowing Bataan to self-sufficiently sustain itself at sea.

Burkhart, fleeting-up from the executive officer role, described the Sailors he will lead aboard.

“I am proud to command this great crew, and I would like to thank the officers and enlisted Sailors who remain committed to our traditions of excellence,” said Burkhart. “Together, we will lead the charge and dominate the challenges of a new day, alongside the finest group of warfighters in our Navy.”

Bataan is the fifth of the Wasp-class ships, and the second U.S. Navy warship to bear the name. CVL-29 was an Independence-class small aircraft carrier which was commissioned in November 1943. After serving in both World War II and the Korean conflict, CVL-29 was decommissioned in 1954.

Bataan is currently in its routine training cycle in preparation for an upcoming deployment.

