Annual tree lighting ceremony delivers musical merriment and festive fun

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – Hundreds of Fort Knox community members enjoyed holiday festivities at the 2022 tree lighting ceremony Dec. 1.



Complete with live Christmas music from 100th Army Band and a performance by Fort Knox Community Schools choir members, attendees were treated to refreshments, the opportunity for children to write and mail letters to Santa, and then visit with Santa following his arrival by firetruck.



Commanding General of U.S. Army Recruiting Command and Fort Knox Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis did the honors with the help of a Fort Knox Family as everyone counted down to the official lighting of the post tree at the gazebo. Davis also offered his gratitude to everyone who attended.



“It’s certainly a wonderful time to share the holidays with you,” said Davis. “Thank you all for your support and service, and let’s always remember those deployed. From me and my family, Merry Christmas!”



During the ceremony, officials announced the 2022 Holiday Card Contest winners and presented them with awards. Out of 49 entries, the five winners were as follows:



• Category 1, Military Units: 83rd ARRTC

• Category 2, Fort Knox Civilian Agencies: Fort Knox Fire Department

• Category 3, Schools/Children-Related Agencies: Saint James Catholic School

• Category 4, Off-Post Civilian Agencies: TEAM RWB

• Category 5, Facebook People’s Choice Award: USACC



Following the ceremony, more than 300 Christmas trees were distributed to service members and their Families through the Christmas Spirit Foundation’s Trees for Troops program. This is the program’s 17th year donating trees to military Families.

