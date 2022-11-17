U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472, based out of Fort Dix, New Jersey, completed a training and readiness event at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 14-17, 2022. MWSS-472 Expeditionary Fire Rescue (EFR) platoon, a reserve unit, collaborated with station Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) to complete annual requirements and utilize training simulators not available within their unit.



Training included classroom time as well as extinguishing live fuel pit fires and conducting vehicle extrications. EFR is an all-hazards response entity, meaning it must be prepared to go into any possible emergency with confidence.



“We must accomplish these events every year to stay proficient in our military occupational specialty,” said Sgt. Tyler Skolnick, assistant chief of operations for EFR platoon. “It ensures we’re understanding the techniques and skills that go into any sort of response we may be called out for.”



ARFF Marines stationed on MCAS Cherry Point were present at the training events to assist and teach the Marines.



“A lot of our training comes from making connections with the active-duty staff throughout the United States,” Skolnick said. “It allows us access to resources and knowledge we might not be able to access at our home unit.”



Skolnick expressed that he enjoyed the opportunity to collaborate with the ARFF crew on MCAS Cherry Point.



“I think it’s good to integrate reserve and active-duty Marines because it builds camaraderie and connections to help them figure out where they might want to go next in their careers,” Skolnick said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.02.2022 14:01 Story ID: 434390 Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWSS-472 Expeditionary Fire Rescue Platoon Train at Cherry Point, by LCpl Symira Bostic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.