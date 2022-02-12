USS Constellation Exhibit Set to Open at NWC

Courtesy Photo | An undated photograph shows the Naval War College Museum. Founders Hall is a National...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An undated photograph shows the Naval War College Museum. Founders Hall is a National Historic Landmark and home to the Naval War College Museum. In addition to being the original site of the College, it is where U.S. Navy Capt. Alfred Thayer Mahan, the college's second president and a renowned naval historian, first delivered his lectures on sea power, which were first published in 1890 as the epochal "The Influence of Sea Power Upon History, 1660-1783". (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – The Naval War College Museum, located in Newport, Rhode Island, will unveil its latest exhibit “Winds of Change: USS Constellation and the Dawn of the Modern Navy,” Dec. 5, with a reception in its gallery from 3-6 p.m.



The last sail-only warship built by the Navy, the sloop-of-war Constellation, was launched in 1854 and currently resides in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor as a museum ship. The Winds of Change exhibit will occupy the museum’s temporary gallery on the first floor.



Visitors will learn about all five U.S. Navy ships given the name Constellation, from the historic frigate, the first U.S. Navy ship to win a victory over an enemy warship in 1799, to the lead ship of the new Constellation-class guided-missile frigates to be completed in 2026. The main feature of the exhibit is the sloop-of-war Constellation, in service from 1855 to 1955. This historic ship served during the American Civil War, helped to free people from slavery off the coast of Africa, and enforced U.S. policies overseas.



After Constellation’s service as an active warship ended in 1864, it served as a training ship, for many years at Naval Station Newport, and in 1880, even carried an emergency shipment of food to famine victims in Ireland. Starting in 1909, an 80-year controversy unfolded over whether or not the sloop-of-war was the original frigate from 1797 or if the ship was new

construction in 1854. In the 1990s, new research proved that the sloop-of-war was a new ship and not a rebuild of the 18th century frigate. On display are some of the artifacts that contributed to the controversy and evidence used to prove the true origins of the sloop-ofwar.



One of ten Department of the Navy Museums, the Naval War College Museum collects, preserves, and

exhibits artifacts and documents dating from the 1500s to the present day to interpret the naval history of Narragansett Bay, the Naval War College, and the history of naval strategy.



For more information about the Naval War College Museum, visit www.usnwc.edu/NWCMuseum or call 401-841-4052.



The Naval History and Heritage Command, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for preserving, analyzing, and disseminating U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services.



For more news from NHHC, visit www.history.navy.mil.