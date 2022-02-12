3ID Raiders Bring Home the Marne Cup

Photo By Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III | Senior leadership of the 3rd Infantry Division pose for a group photo with the Marne...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III | Senior leadership of the 3rd Infantry Division pose for a group photo with the Marne Cup award in hand during the 3rd ID 2022 Marne Week Closing Ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 1, 2022. The closing ceremony recognized the event winners of Marne Week, which is an opportunity for Dogface Soldiers past and present to celebrate being a member of the “Rock of the Marne” Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

Units from across the 3rd Infantry Division and supporting tenant units participated in competitions and sporting events to celebrate the division’s annual Marne Week on Fort Stewart, Georgia, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2022.



This year's Marne Week events included volleyball, dodgeball, softball, kickball, basketball, flag football, soccer, golf, tug-o-war, combatives and more. The teams all competed for the chance to win the Marne Cup. Division officials maintain that competition events test the grit and toughness of Dogface Soldiers, foster individual and unit readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the week-long celebration.



Marne Week began with a division march, followed by a 10-mile run in which the 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID claimed the prize.



Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd ID, won the bowling tournament, and 2nd Bn., 7th IR, won the innovation challenge.



On day two, 1st ABCT, 3rd ID, won the Best Chef competition, and 2nd Bn., 7th IR, won the dodgeball tournament and the Marne Mudder. Top place for the golf scramble went to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd ID.



Later in the week, 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, won the basketball tournament, and 2nd Bn., 7th IR, won the Marne Gladiator competition and the indoor triathlon. Leading the charge for the Army Special Operations Forces challenge, 3rd Battalion, 15th Armor Regiment, 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID claimed first place.



The 3rd Infantry Division Artillery won spouse bunco while the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd ID won spouse kickball, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd DSB won in the spades competition, and 1st Bn., 9th FA, winning in the video game category.



On the final day, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st ABCT, 3rd ID, won flag football; the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID won the softball competition; the 2nd Bn., 7th IR, won the combatives competition, tug-o-war and ultimate frisbee; the 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st ABCT, 3rd ID, won the volleyball competition; and 3rd Bn., 15th IR, won the soccer competition and the functional fitness challenge.



Throughout Marne Week, Soldiers put forth their best efforts to remain dedicated and motivated in winning the Marne Cup. By the end of the week, 1st ABCT came in first place for the overall championship, taking home the Marne Cup with a total of 683 points. The 2nd ABCT came in 2nd with a total of 609 points and DIVARTY fell in 3rd place with 359 points.