Military Leaders Kick-Off 2024 Rim of the Pacific Planning

Senior military leaders from seven partner nations kicked off planning for the 29th iteration of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercise at the 2022 Senior Leadership Summit, held in Victoria, British Columbia from Nov. 30 – Dec. 1.



The seminar – hosted by Commander, Maritime Forces Pacific, and Deputy Commander, RIMPAC Combined Task Force, Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Robinson – provided an opportunity for RIMPAC 2022 Senior Leadership Group and Executive Steering Committee members to discuss lessons learned from RIMPAC 2022 to guide RIMPAC 2024 planning.



“RIMPAC 2022 was a tremendous success, showcasing the integration of 26 capable, adaptive partners.” said Robinson, “This week, we finalized that chapter and began writing the next, bringing these senior leaders together to provide the initial planning guidance and intent for RIMPAC 2024.”



RIMPAC is the world’s largest maritime exercise aimed at providing training opportunities and strengthening relationships between partner nations. The SLS is one of the initial conferences for RIMPAC 2024.



More than 40 partner nation representatives, support staff and key exercise working group leaders participated in the seminar, discussing topics including focus area reviews, lessons learned, command and control, as well as business rules and an Executive Steering Committee round table.



Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, and Commander, RIMPAC Combined Task Force, Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, charged those at those at the summit to improve on last summer’s exercise.



“At the start of this summit, I charged the team to look at everything through the lens of, ‘How do we make this exercise better?’ and ‘How do we move the ball forward?’” said Boyle. “We did that, and what the team has done here laid the foundation for RIMPAC 2024 to continue as the world’s premier joint and combined maritime exercise and showcase the enduring interoperability of our coalition partners.”



RIMPAC began in 1971 and has been held biennially since 1974. The founding nations are United States, Australia, and Canada. The exercise is hosted by U.S. Pacific Fleet and planned and executed by U.S. 3rd Fleet.



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.



