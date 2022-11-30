Cherry Point Clinic Commander Hosts Patient Townhall

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, center, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, hosts...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, center, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, hosts a patient townhall Wednesday, November 30. Adriano hosted the in-person and livestreamed townhall to listen to feedback and respond to questions from clinic patients over the age of 65. see less | View Image Page

The commander of the health clinic aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point provided an update and received feedback from patients during a townhall held Wednesday, November 30.



Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, conducted the in-person and livestreamed townhall to provide an update to patients over the age of 65 while seeking their feedback regarding the medical care they receive when visiting the facility.



It’s important for anyone listening to know we listen to the comments that come in, said Adriano about patient feedback. A lot of those comments helped us identify areas we are having challenges in, she said.



Adriano spoke about increased staffing within the facility’s call center to better process patient calls and concerns and how partnering with Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune will improve access to a wider range of care options.