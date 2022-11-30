The commander of the health clinic aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point provided an update and received feedback from patients during a townhall held Wednesday, November 30.
Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, conducted the in-person and livestreamed townhall to provide an update to patients over the age of 65 while seeking their feedback regarding the medical care they receive when visiting the facility.
It’s important for anyone listening to know we listen to the comments that come in, said Adriano about patient feedback. A lot of those comments helped us identify areas we are having challenges in, she said.
Adriano spoke about increased staffing within the facility’s call center to better process patient calls and concerns and how partnering with Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune will improve access to a wider range of care options.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2022 11:09
|Story ID:
|434369
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Commander Hosts Patient Townhall, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
