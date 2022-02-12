Fortifying Partnerships

Photo By Danielle Brooks | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander,...... read more read more Photo By Danielle Brooks | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, third from right, and Lt. Gen. Ryusuke Morikawa, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air Support Command commander, center, pose for a group photo in front of the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Nov. 28, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. During his visit, Morikawa received several mission briefings on USAFEC capabilities, equipment and how the JASDF can develop their own capabilities while strengthening their bond with the U.S. Air Force. see less | View Image Page

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air Support Command commander, Lt. Gen., Ryusuke Morikawa, visited the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Nov. 28. During the visit, Morikawa received briefings from members of the USAFEC, the Expeditionary Operations School and the 621st Contingency Response Wing to better understand how they organize, train and equip Airmen for expeditionary warfare.



The visit provided Morikawa an opportunity to see ways he can integrate some of the USAFEC enterprise training into the JASDF, while simultaneously fortifying the partnership between the U.S. Air Force and the JASDF.



"This visit to USAFEC was a great opportunity for JASDF and USAF in promoting mutual understanding, making the relationship closer and strengthening partnership," said Lt. Gen. Morikawa.



During the visit, leaders from the USAFEC, EOS and 621st CRW were able to explain their role in the greater air mobility mission, and provide Morikawa with a deeper perspective of how they’ll be able to integrate into Air Mobility Command’s capstone exercise next year: Mobility Guardian ’23.



“If you ask Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, he’d say, ‘disaggregate for survivability, reaggregate for lethality,’” said Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander. “That’s what Mobility Guardian ’23 is all about. This visit allowed us an opportunity to share that vision with Lt. Gen. Morikawa.”



The Air Force has recently placed a greater focus on the Pacific theater, and opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the JASDF and the U.S. Air Force means that the two will be better postured to operate together should the need ever arise.



“We don’t want to wait until a conflict has started to surge trust,” Klein said. “Now is the time for us to fortify these kind of partnerships to make us more effective against our pacing threat.”