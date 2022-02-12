Cherry Point Clinic Junior Sailor of the Year: “Small Command Creates a Family”

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsmen Third Class Nathan Zachreus serves as the Lead Petty Officer for the...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsmen Third Class Nathan Zachreus serves as the Lead Petty Officer for the Immunization Clinic aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Zachreus was recently recognized as the clinic’s Junior Sailor of the Year. see less | View Image Page

Hospital Corpsman Third Class Nathan Zachreus enjoys the close-knit nature of serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.



Zachreus, the Lead Petty Officer of the facility’s Immunization Clinic, was recognized above his peers as the command’s Junior Sailor of the Year during a ceremony in November, 2022.



“Working with a small group of Corpsmen in a small command creates a family,” said Zachreus about what he most enjoys about serving aboard Cherry Point.



He arrived at the clinic early in 2021 and has since served in numerous departments. Through each role, he works to equip Corpsmen around him with the ability to grow while seeking mentorship from his enlisted and commissioned leaders.



“There are many opportunities offered here [Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point] said Zachreus. “If you search them out, you can be successful.”