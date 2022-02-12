Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Clinic Junior Sailor of the Year: “Small Command Creates a Family”

    Cherry Point Clinic Junior Sailor of the Year: “Small Command Creates a Family”

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsmen Third Class Nathan Zachreus serves as the Lead Petty Officer for the...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Nathan Zachreus enjoys the close-knit nature of serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    Zachreus, the Lead Petty Officer of the facility’s Immunization Clinic, was recognized above his peers as the command’s Junior Sailor of the Year during a ceremony in November, 2022.

    “Working with a small group of Corpsmen in a small command creates a family,” said Zachreus about what he most enjoys about serving aboard Cherry Point.

    He arrived at the clinic early in 2021 and has since served in numerous departments. Through each role, he works to equip Corpsmen around him with the ability to grow while seeking mentorship from his enlisted and commissioned leaders.

    “There are many opportunities offered here [Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point] said Zachreus. “If you search them out, you can be successful.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.02.2022 11:09
    Story ID: 434366
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Junior Sailor of the Year: “Small Command Creates a Family”, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cherry Point Clinic Junior Sailor of the Year: “Small Command Creates a Family”
    Cherry Point Clinic Junior Sailor of the Year: “Small Command Creates a Family”

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT