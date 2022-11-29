Cherry Point Staff Member Kept the Warfighter in the Fight for over 21 Years.

Sailors and Civilians aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point recently celebrated the dedication and exceptional service of a retiring civilian employee.
Ms. Deanna Patterson served aboard the clinic for over 21 years, concluding her service as a Medical Records Technician in the facility’s Readiness Clinic. She received the Civilian Service Commendation Medal during a ceremony held Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Patterson served behind-the-scenes and was critical in the medical readiness of units serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. For 15 years, she organized mass flu-shot immunizations for active-duty units. She also oversaw completion of service member’s periodic health assessments, ensuring their medical readiness to deploy overseas.
