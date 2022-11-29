Cherry Point Staff Member Kept the Warfighter in the Fight for over 21 Years.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors and Civilians aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point recently celebrated the dedication and exceptional service of a retiring civilian employee.

    Ms. Deanna Patterson served aboard the clinic for over 21 years, concluding her service as a Medical Records Technician in the facility’s Readiness Clinic. She received the Civilian Service Commendation Medal during a ceremony held Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

    Patterson served behind-the-scenes and was critical in the medical readiness of units serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. For 15 years, she organized mass flu-shot immunizations for active-duty units. She also oversaw completion of service member’s periodic health assessments, ensuring their medical readiness to deploy overseas.

